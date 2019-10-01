Local Baseball Capsules and Boxscores

BASEBALL
Saturday, Sept. 28
At Seminole State College
Game 1
Asher 4, Oktaha 0
OKTAHA 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
ASHER 200 200 x — 4 8 1
Harley Shaffer and Tyler Allen; Trevor Martin and Cameron Grissom. W – T. Martin. L – Harley. 2B – Woody Mann (O); Grissom, Michael McDonald (A). HL – Austin 1-3 (O); Ryan Reeser 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Patch Hamilton 2-3, 1 RS; Grissom 2-3; Jake Dobbs 1-2, 1 BB; McDonald 1-3, 1 RBI (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Trevor Martin fired a one-hit shutout, struck out 14 and allowed only one walk Saturday, and the Asher Indians (No. 6 in Class B) blanked Class A No. 6 Oktaha 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. Ryan Rosser, Patch Hamilton and Cameron Grissom each went 2-for-3 in Asher’s eight-hit attack. Reeser drove in a run and scored once. Hamilton scored a run, and Grissom doubled once. Michael McDonald, who was 1-for-3 with a double, also knocked in a run for the Indians. Jake Dobbs (1-for-2 with a walk) had the other Asher hit.
Game 2
Oktaha 7, Asher 2
ASHER 000 020 0 — 2 3 3
OKTAHA 120 202 x — 7 8 1
Jake Dobbs, Bryson Martin (5) and Cameron Grissom; Hunter Dearman and Tucker Christian. W – Dearman. L – Dobbs. 3B – Harley Shaffer (O). 2B – Michael McDonald (A); Mason Ledford, Woody Mann (O). HL – Dayton Fowler 2-3; Michael McDonald 1-3 (A); Mason 4-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Shaffer 2-4, 1 RBI, 4 RS, 1 BB: Mann 1-3, 3 RBIs, 1 BB; James Wilson 1-3, 1 RS (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Oktaha bounced back from a first-game loss to defeat Asher 7-2 and salvage a doubleheader split. Oktaha totaled eight hits and held Asher to three. Dayton Fowler was 2-for-3, and Michael McDonald ended up 1-for-3 for the Indians’ only hits. McDonald’s hit went for a double. Jake Dobbs suffered the loss after working the first four innings. Bryson Martin came on in relief in the fifth. Hunter Dearman earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out seven, walked six and gave up one earned run in a complete-game outing. Mason Ledford led the OHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Harley Shaffer went 2-for-3 with a triple, four runs scored and an RBI for Oktaha, while Woody Mann had a double and three RBIs.
Team Records: Asher 13-10; Oktaha 20-8.
Friday, Sept. 27
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Latta
Championship
Latta 15, Santa Fe South 5
SOUTH 100 13 — 5 3 9
LATTA 077 1x — 15 9 3
Jose Nunez, Ivan Rodrigues (4) and Erick Nunez; JT Gray, DJ Van Atten (2) and Jeron Johnston. W – Van Atten. L – J. Nunez. 2B – Kevin Balderrama (SFS); Van Atten 2, Jackson Presley (L). HL – Balderrama 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Jose Nunez 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Iram Carrasco 1-2, 1 RS (SFS); Presley 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Van Atten 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kale Williams 1-1, 2 RS; Braden Schroeder 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB: Tucker Abney 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Creed Humphrey 1-3, 3 RS, 1 BB (L).
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Byng
Championship
Byng 11, Glencoe 1
GLENCOE 010 0 — 1 2 0
BYNG 460 1 — 11 9 0
Jauch, Patten (2) and catcher’s name not available; Gage Fuller and catcher’s name not available. W – Fuller. L – Jauch. 2B – Fuller 2, Parker Presley (B). HL –Remington 1-1; Patten 1-2 (G); Fuller 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Presley 2-2, 3 RS, 1 BB; Trae Lowe 1-1, 2 RS, 2 BB; Reid Johnson 1-2, 1 RBI; Carson Capps 1-2, 1 RS; Bill McCarter 1-2, 1 BB; Seth Brecheen 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (B).
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Stonewall
Game 1
Preston 8, Stonewall 3
STONEWALL 000 001 2 — 3 4 4
PRESTON 005 300 x — 8 4 4
Ty Humphers, Richard Blue (4) and Kason Barnett; Pittman, Joe McCullah (6) and Jax McCullah. W – Pittman. L – Humphers. 2B – Ian Smith, Ty Humphers (S); M. Smith (P). HL – Heath 2-4; Humphers 1-2, 1 RS, 2 BB (S); M. Smith 2-4, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Skupien 1-3, 1 RBI (P).
If-necessary game
Stonewall 11, Preston 2
STONEWALL 301 106 0 — 11 10 3
PRESTON 001 010 0 — 2 3 3
Kason Barnett and Okie Keeling; M. Smith, Joe McCullah (7) and Jax McCullah. W – Barnett. L – Smith. 2B – Ian Heath (S). HL – Jarred Vaughn 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Barnett 2-4, 1 RS; Cameron Christian 1-1, 3 RS, 2 BB; Ian Heath 1-3, 4 RBIs; Ty Humphers 1-3, 2 RS, 1 BB (S); Jake McCullah 1-2, 1 RBI; Jax McCullah 1-2, 1 BB; Ausbrooks 1-3, 1 RS (P).
