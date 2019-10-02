Coaches, players and fans anxiously awaited their regional fates Monday before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association finally posted the brackets for fall baseball and fastpitch softball late in the afternoon.
The Roff High School baseball and softball teams and the Latta Lady Panthers are the only local squads who will battle for a regional championship and berths in the state tournament on their own home fields.
Following is a closer look at each regional tournament:
SOFTBALL
At Roff
The host and second-ranked Lady Tigers (26-5) will kick off the regional against Porum (18-10) at noon Thursday. That contest will be followed by a first-round matchup between No. 14 Caddo (17-13) and No. 19 Wister (17-10) at 2 p.m.
The losers will play at 4 p.m., and the winners will play at 6 p.m.
The tournament will resume at 2 p.m. Friday.
At Morrison
The ninth-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves (27-5) will make the 117-mile trip to Morrison for Class A Regional play.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club will face No. 20 Stuart (21-12), which has an even longer trip, at 2 p.m. Thursday. Host and eighth-ranked Morrison (27-4) will face Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (24-11) in the noon opener.
At Latta
The host Lady Panthers (27-2) will meet Quapaw (14-15) at noon Thursday in a first-round game. Panama (13-11) will also be a part of that four-team regional, but the final squad had yet to be determined by press time.
At Wyandotte
The Coalgate Lady Wildcats (21-10) get to travel 200 miles to compete in a Class 2A Regional at Wyandotte. Coalgate will meet the host Lady Bears at noon, followed by a 2 p.m. matchup between Howe (23-9) and Tonkawa (11-14).
At Cyril
No. 13 Asher (18-8) will face off against No. 18 Big Pasture (22-11) at 2 p.m. in a Class B Regional Tournament at Cyril. The host and fifth-ranked Lady Pirates (24-6) will tangle with Turner (12-8) at noon.
BASEBALL
At Roff
The host and second-ranked Roff Tigers will meet Navajo at 2 p.m. in Class A Regional Tournament action Thursday at Tiger Field. That game will be followed by a first-round contest at 4 p.m., which will feature Fletcher and Rattan.
A championship game is set for 6 p.m.
Games on Friday will start at noon and 2 p.m. (consolation champion).
At Dale
Eddie Collins and the 11th-ranked Latta Panthers were thrown into a snake pit at the Class A Regional Tournament in Dale.
And that bunch has decided to get the party started early. According to LHS athletic director Bruce Plunk, first-round games in Dale will begin Wednesday.
Latta (17-8) will meet No. 6 Okatha (21-8) at 4 p.m. Host and No. 3 Dale (27-3) will kick things off at 2 p.m. against No. 15 Wister (15-7).
That regional will conclude Thursday at 2 and 4 p.m.
At Ft. Cobb-Broxton
The seventh-ranked Byng Pirates will head 120 miles west to Fort Cobb for Class A Regional Tournament play.
The Pirates (17-6) will face No. 12 Canute (24-10) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round. Host and No. 4 Ft. Cobb-Broxton (24-2) battles No. 12 Okarche (19-10) in the 2 p.m. opener.
Those Friday contests are also slated for 2 and 4 p.m.
At Silo
The 15th-ranked Stonewall Longhorns (10-15) are headed to Class A Regional Tournament at Silo Thursday.
Coach Chuck Barton's squad will face the top-ranked and host Rebels (25-3) in a first-round matchup at 2 p.m. No. 8 Wright City (18-6) and No. 9 Calera (18-8) will battle in a 4 p.m. contest.
The winners will battle at 6 p.m. The tournament will continue at 2 p.m. Friday.
At Red Oak
The ninth-ranked Tupelo Tigers (15-9), under the direction of veteran head coach Clay Weller, will battle No. 8 Leflore (19-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B Regional Tournament in Red Oak.
The high-flying and host Eagles (26-7), ranked No. 1, will take on No. 16 Boswell (14-10) at 1 p.m. to kick things off.
Friday’s contests are slated for 2 and 4 p.m. starts.
At Lookeba-Sickles
The sixth-ranked Asher Indians (13-10) will do battle with No. 10 Oilton (24-4) at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B Regional at Lookeba-Sickles.
The host and second-ranked Panthers (25-7) meet No. 17 Calumet (13-11) at 2 p.m. to get things started.
Fans are encouraged to check with school officials before leaving for the regional tournaments to make sure the times have not changed.
