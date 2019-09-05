Local Baseball and Softball Capsules

BASEBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 3
At Stonewall
Byng 8, Stonewall 0
BYNG 113 21 — 8 7 0
STONEWALL 000 00 — 0 2 3
Parker Presley and Bill McCarter; Kason Barnett, Ian Heath (4) and Okie Keeling. W – Presley. L – Barnett. HR – Seth Brecheen (B). 2B – Riley McCage, Collin O’Grady (B). HL – O’Grady 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; McCage 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Presley 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Trae Lowe 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Brecheen 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; McCarter 1-3 (B); Keeling 1-2; Nuk Greenwood 1-2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Parker Presley fired a five-inning, two-hit shutout and Seth Brecheen homered Tuesday to help the Byng Pirates register an 8-0 victory over the Stonewall Longhorns. Presley struck out six and walked only three on his way to the win. Collin O’Grady went 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Brecheen and Trae Lowe were each 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Riley McCage doubled, knocked in a run and scored once and Presley ended up 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored and a walk. Okie Keeling (1-for-2) and Nuk Greenwood (1-for-2) had the lone hits for Stonewall. Kason Barnett suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Ian Heath.
Team Records: Byng 8-2. Stonewall 6-6.
At Tupelo
Rattan 10, Tupelo 3
(8 innings)
RATTAN 000 001 18 — 10 8 1
TUPELO 000 001 11 — 3 6 1
Cal Birchfield, Chuck O’Dell (5), AJ Clay (8) and Ethan Taylor; Ty Bourland, Ethan Norfleet (7), Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain (8) and Harley Davidson. W – O’Dell. L – Norfleet. HR – Chuck O’Dell, Jodie Caston (R). 2B – James Beach, Tye Gould (T). HL – Caston 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Cale Clay 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Birchfield 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Brett Hallman 1-3, 1 RS. 1 BB (R); Norfleet 1-3, 1 RBI; Beach 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kody Price 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Rattan broke a 2-all deadlock with an eight-run eighth inning and and turned back the Tupelo Tigers 10-3 on Tuesday. Chuck Odell and Jodie Caston homered for Rattan, which totaled eight hits. Ethan Norfleet, James Beach an Kody Price each finished 1-for-3 for Tupelo. Norfleet knocked in a run, while Beach doubled once, scored once and drew a walk. Tye Gould, who doubled, also drove in a run and scored once for the Tigers, who compiled six hits. Norfleet took the pitching loss in relief of Ty Bourland. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain closed out the game on the mound. Cal Birchfield pitched first four inning and struck out six, walked two and didn’t allow a run or a hit. Chuck O’Dell — who’s home run was a grand slam — pitched three innings in releif and earned the mound win. He struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run. AJ Clay pitched the eighth inning for the Rams.
Team Record: Tupelo 4-3; Rattan 10-3.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 3
At Wewoka
Latta 14, Wewoka 0
LATTA 446 — 14 7 0
WEWOKA 000 — 0 4 0
Jade Sanders, Taryn Batterton (3) and Cheyenne Adair; Wewoka battery NA. W – Sanders. 3B – Brylea Russell. HL – Batterton 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Jaylee Willis 1-1, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 2 BB; Triniti Cotanny 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 2 BB; Hailey Baber 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Abbi Atkinson 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Russell 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Taryn Batterton went 2-for-3 from the plate, drove home three runs and scored once and the Latta Lady Panthers pounded Wewoka 14-0 in three innings. Jade Sanders and Batterton combined for the four-hitter as Sanders got the win, working the first two innings and allowing three hits and no walks while striking out five. Hailey Baber was 1-for-2, drove in two runs and scored twice, while Jaylee Willis (1-for-1), Triniti Cotanny (1-for-1), Abbi Atkinson (1-for-2) and Brylea Russell (1-for-2 with a triple) each picked up one RBI.
Team Record: Latta 13-2.
At Byng
Lone Grove 10, Byng 0
LONE GROVE 042 013 — 10 13 1
BYNG 000 000 — 0 3 3
Emmy Guthrie and Chloe Yeatts; Addison McGill, McKinley Feazle (3) and Krosby Clinton. WP-Guthrie. L – McGill. HL – Trenity Miller 2-3; Britney Brooks-Teel 1-1, 2 BB (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Lady Pirates were limited to three hits in dropping a 10-2 decision to Lone Grove on Tuesday. Trenity Miller went 2-for-3 and Britney Brooks-Teel finished 1-for-1 (with a pair of walks). Addison McGill took the pitching loss. Lone Grove pounded out 12 hits and was helped by three Lady Pirate errors. Paige Anderson led the Lady Longhorn attack, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Yeatts went 4-for-4 for the winners. Lone Grove ace Emmy Guthrie struck out 14 and walked three in six dominant innings to earn the pitching win.
Team Records: Byng 13-4; Lone Grove 9-2.
At Vanoss Festival
Game 1
Vanoss 12, Wetumka 0
WETUMKA 000 — 0 1 5
VANOSS 282 — 12 4 0
Wetumka battery NA; Brinn Brassfield and Addison Dalton. W – Brassfield. 2B – Kara Carlson (V). HL – Jacee Underwood 1-1, 1 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Dalton 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB: Carlson 1-1, 2 RS, 1 BB; Brassfield 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB (V).
NOTEWORTHY: Brinn Brassfield fired a three-inning, one-hit shutout and was 1-for-2 from the plate with two RBIs and a walk Tuesday and the Vanoss Lady Wolves crushed Wetumka 12-0. Brassfield struck out three and walked just two in working all three innings for the win. Jacee Underwood, Addison Dalton and Kara Carlson were each 1-for-1. Underwood and Dalton each picked up one RBI. Underwood scored three runs and Dalton scored once. Carlson, who doubled, also scored a pair of runs.
Game 2
Konawa 12, Wetumka 4
WETUMKA 120 01 — 4 3 4
KONAWA 133 23 — 12 10 2
McLoud, Herrod (5) and McPerryman; Kristin Johnson and Jaylyn Isaacs. W – Johnson. L – McLoud. 2B – Johnson, Kashyn Ortiz. HL – McGirt 1-2, 1 RBI; Redden 1-2, 1 RS; Yahola 1-3, 1 RS (W); Isaacs 2-3, 1 RBI, 4 RS, 1 BB; Kashyn Ortiz 2-4, 3 BIs, 2 RS; Charlyee Ortiz 2-4, 3 RBIs; Shelby Phillips 1-1, 2 RS, 2 BB; Chyenne Rutherford 1-1, 2 RS, 2 BB; Alexis Hernandez 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Johnson 1-2, 1 RBI (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Kashyn Ortiz and Charlyee Ortiz each went 2-for-4 from the plate and drove home three runs Tuesday and the Konawa Lady Tigers ripped Wetumka 12-4 in five innings at the Vanoss Festival. Kashyn Ortiz doubled once and scored twice. Konawa pounded out 10 hits. Teammate Jaylyn Isaacs ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI, four runs scored and a walk. Alexis Hernandez and Kristin Johnson were each 1-for-2 with one RBI as the hit by Johnson went for a double. Shelby Phillips and Chyenne Rutherford were each 1-for-1, scored twice and drew two walks. Johnson got the pitching victory as she surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out three.
Game 3
Konawa 7, Vanoss 6
KONAWA 003 030 1 — 7 7 5
VANOSS 000 002 4 — 6 6 2
Kristin Johnson, Julie Coats (1) and Jaylyn Isaacs; Riley Reed and Addison Dalton. W – Coats. L – Red. 2B – Shelby Phillips (K); Reed (V). HL – Phillips 2-3, 1 RS; Jaelyn Flanary 1-3, 2 RBIs; Charlyee Ortiz 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Jaylyn Isaacs 1-3, 2 RS; Chyenne Rutherford 1-3, 1 RS (K); Jacee Underwood 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Abbi Snow 1-2, 2 RS; Brinn Brassfield 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Rileigh Rush 1-3 (V).
NOTEWORTHY: The Konawa Lady Tigers withstood a four-run bottom of the seventh inning by Vanoss to edge the Lady Wolves 7-6 in the final game of the festival. Jaelyn Flanary went 1-for-3 and knocked in a pair of runs for Konawa, while Charlyee Ortiz was also 1-for-3 and picked up one RBI. Shelby Phillips doubled and scored a run in a 2-for-3 effort for the winners. Jaylyn Isaacs and Chyenne Rutherford were also 1-for-3. Isaacs scored twice and Rutherford once. Julie Coats got the pitching win with seven strikeouts and five walks over seven innings. She allowed three earned runs. Riley Reed suffered the loss for Vanoss despite striking out a whopping 18 batters in seven complete innings. She walked just one and allowed two earned runs. Jacee Underwood led the Lady Wolves’ offense by going 2-for-4 with one RBI and a walk. Teammate Brinn Brassfield was 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Abbi Snow also scored twice in a 1-for-2 effort. Konawa held a 7-6 edge in total hits.
Team Records: Vanoss 12-4. Konawa 9-8.
At Lexington
Sulphur 3, Lexington 1
SULPHUR 010 020 0 — 3 10 1
LEXINGTON 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
Harley Beesley and catcher’s name NA; Fink and catcher’s name NA. W – Beesley. L – Fink. 3B – Sample (L). 2B – Beesley, Meredith Jones (S). HL – Jones 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Blakelyn Barber 2-3; Macenzie Ruth 2-4, 1 RS; Kinlee Duck 1-3, 1 RBI; Shallen Mershon 1-3; Beesley 1-3 (S); Pack 1-3, 1 RBI; Sample 1-3, 1 RS; Jenks 1-3; Beason 1-3 (L).
NOTEWORTHY: Harley Beesley tossed a four-hitter and Meredith Jones went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double, one RBI and a run scored as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs outlasted Lexington, 3-1, on Tuesday. Beesaley struck out 10 and gave up just one walk as the lone Lexington run was earned. Kinlee Duck, in going 1-for-3, knocked in a run for Sulphur while Blakelyn Barber (2-for-3) and Macenzie Ruth (2-for-4 with a run scored) had multiple hits for the winners.
Team Record: Sulphur 14-3.
At Tupelo
Caney 22, Tupelo 2
CANEY 525 (10) — 22 11 1
TUPELO 200 0 — 2 4 6
Caney battery NA; Kylee Watson, Breonna D’Aguanno (3), Cheyane Price (4) and Shalyn McCollum. L – Watson. 3B – Kylee Watson (T). HL – Watson 2-2, 1 RBI; Price 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kaylea Palmer 1-2, 1 RS (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Caney compiled 11 hits and took advantage of six Tupelo errors in posting a 22-2 victory over the Lady Tigers in four innings on Tuesday. A 10-run fourth was the highlight for Caney. Kylee Watson was Tupelo’s only multiple-hitter. She finished 2-for-2 with a triple and one RBI. Cheyane Price and Kaylea Palmer had the other Lady Tiger hits. Price knocked in a run and scored once and Palmer also scored a run. Watson suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Breonna D’Aguanno and Price.
Team Record: Tupelo 2-8.
At Davis
Davis 12, Ada 4
ADA 103 000 — 4 3 1
DAVIS 123 114 — 12 15 2
Alyssa Colungo and Torri Bray. Kourtney Randell, Kobee Jones (6) and Gracie Eggleston. WP-Randell. LP-Colungo. 3B-Alexis Barnes, Jolee Grinstead (D). 2B-Grinstead 2, Lynsey Martin, Ayanna Miller (D). HL-Kinsley Goza 1-1, 2 RS, Amaya Frizell 1-3, RBI, RS, Katey Read 1-2, RBI (A); Grinstead 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Martin 2-4, RBI, 2 RS, Paige Miller 2-4, 2 RBIs (D).
NOTEWORTHY: The Ada High softball team couldn’t make a 4-3 lead stand up in a 12-4 setback to Davis on the road Tuesday evening. Ada scored three times in the top of the third inning, but the Lady Wolves finished the game with a 9-0 surge. Amaya Frizell (1-3), Katey Read) 1-2 and Kinsley Goza (1-1) got the only hits off Davis starter Kourtney Randell, who struck out two, walked four and gave up just one earned run in five innings. Kobee Jones pitched the a scoreless sixth for the hosts. Jolee Grinstead led a 15-hit Davis attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs.
Team Records: Ada 2-6; Davis 11-5.
At Coalgate Festival
Game 1
Red Oak 14, Stonewall 2
STONEWALL 200 — 2 3 3
RED OAK 059 — 14 9 0
Kaylee Ford, Lyndi Humphers (3) and Meghan Sliger; Red Oak battery NA. L – Ford. HL – Sliger 1-1, 1 RBI; Tatam Brady 1-2, 1 RS; Ford 1-2 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Stonewall Lady Longhorns were held to three hits in dropping a 14-2 decision to Red Oak in three innings on Tuesday. Meghan Sliger (1-for-1 with one RBI), Tatum Brady (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Kaylee Ford (1-for-2) had the only Stonewall hits. Ford took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Lyndi Humphers.
Game 2
Coalgate 9, Red Oak 1
RED OAK 000 001 — 1 4 2
COALGATE 400 005 — 9 7 1
Red Oak battery NA; Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson. W – Brown. 2B – Kenley Thompson (C). HL – Thompson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Jaxie Wilson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Rylie Wood 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Braedy Wardrope 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brown 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brown tossed a four-hitter through six innings, while Kenley Thompson and Jaxie Wilson each went 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs and the Coalgate Lady Wildcats hammered Red Oak 9-1 at the Coalgate Festival. Brown struck out nine and allowed no walks in earning the victory. Thompson doubled once and scored twice, while Wilson also scored a run. Teammate Rylie Wood was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, one run scored and a walk and Braedy Wardrope ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Game 3
Coalgate 11, Stonewall 0
STONEWALL 000 — 0 0 0
COALGATE 56x — 11 12 0
Kaylee Ford and Meghan Sliger; Chloe Brown and Katyn Denson. W – Brown. L – Ford. 3B – Brown, Denson, Kenley Thompson, Braedy Wardrope (C). HL – Brown 2-2, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Wardrope 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Jaxie Wilson 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Breana Hale 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Thopson 1-1, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Rylie Wood 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Shea Linton 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Denson 1-3 (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Chloe Brown fired a three-inning, no-hitter and went 2-for-2 from the plate with a triple, four runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the Coalgate Lady Wildcats to an 11-0 shutout win over Stonewall. Brown struck out seven and gave up no walks on her way to the win. Three other Coalgate players – Braedy Wardrope, Jaxie Wilson and Breana Hale – each went 2-for-2 to help fuel the Lady Wildcats’ 12-hit attack. Wardrope hit a triple, knocked in two runs and scored once. Wilson picked up one RBI and scored twice and Hale ended up with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Kenley Thompson (1-for-1) and Shea Linton (1-for-3) each drove home a run. Kaylee Ford suffered the pitching loss for Stonewall.
Team Records: Stonewall 3-5. Coalgate 16-4.
