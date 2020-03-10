Local Baseball and Softball Capsules

BASEBALL
Saturday, March 7
At Tupelo
Stonewall 5, Tupelo 0
STONEWALL 021 010 1 — 5 7 1
TUPELO 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Ty Humphers, Clayton Findley (6) and Kason Barnett; James Beach, Bentley Bills (5), Ethan Norfleet (6), Tye Gould (7) and Harley Davidson. W – Humphers. L – Beach. HR – Camren Christian (S). HL – Richard Blue 2-2, 1 RS, 2 BB; Kaden Turpin 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Christian 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Okie Keeling 1-3 (S); Norfleet 1-2; Cody Airington 1-3; Ty Bourland 1-3, Bentley Bills 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Ty Humphers pitched five strong innings for the victory, and Camren Christian homered Saturday to help the Stonewall Longhorns blank the Tupelo Tigers, 5-0. Humphers allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out six through the first five innings. Clayton Findley worked the final two innings from the mound and surrendered no hits and one walk while striking out three. Richard Blue went 2-for-2 from the plate with a run scored and a pair of walks, and Kaden Turpin was 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk for Stonewall. Christian ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. The four hits for Tupelo came from Ethan Norfleet (1-for-2), Cody Airington (1-for-3), Bentley Bills (1-3) and Ty Bourland (1-for-3). Starter James Beach took the loss for the Tigers. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and gave up one earned run in four innings. Tupelo utilized four pitchers in the contest.
Team Records: Stonewall 5-0. Tupelo 3-1.
Friday, March 6
At Pauls Valley
Asher 6, Pauls Valley 0
ASHER 000 014 1 — 6 11 1
PAULS VALLEY 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Trevor Martin, Bryson Martin (3), Michael McDonald (4), Patch Hamilton (5), Jake Dobbs and Cameron Grissom; Turner, Humphrey (6) and Johnson. W – P. Hamilton. L – Turner. 2B – Grissom. HL – P. Hamilton 2-2, 2 RS, 2 BB; Dobbs 2-5; T. Martin 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Five Asher pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, while Patch Hamilton and Jake Dobbs had two hits apiece as the Indians popped Pauls Valley, 6-0, on Friday. Trevor Martin also knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort from the plate. Trevor Martin, Bryson Martin, Michael McDonald, Patch Hamilton and Dobbs made pitching appearances for Asher as Patch Hamilton was credited with the win, allowing no hits and striking out three. Dobbs surrendered just one hit and struck out five over the final two innings.
Team Record: Asher 1-0.
At Rock Creek
Stonewall 11, Rock Creek 1
STONEWALL 312 5 — 11 12 0
ROCK CREEK 000 1 — 1 2 2
Ian Heath, Okie Keeling (4) and catcher’s name not available; Rock Creek battery not available. W – Heath (S). 2B – Camren Christian, Ty Humphers (S). HL – Christian 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Richard Blue 2-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Heath 2-2, 1 RBI; Humphers 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Keeling 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Clayton Findley 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Kaden Turpin 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Camren Christian collected three hits while Richard Blue and Ian Heath had two each Friday, and the Stonewall Longhorns crushed Rock Creek 11-1 in four innings. Christian went 3-for-3, doubled once, drove in two runs and scored twice. Blue and Heath were each 2-for-2 with one RBI, as Blue also scored a run. Ty Humphers finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Okie Keeling (1-for-2), Clayton Findley (1-for-3) and Kaden Turpin (1-for-3) each knocked in a run for Stonewall, which compiled 12 hits in the contest. Heath pitched 3.2 innings for the win. He allowed the one earned run off one hit with nine strikeouts and eight walks. Keeling pitched in relief.
At Calera
Tupelo 16, Calera 7
TUPELO 101 356 — 16 9 3
CALERA 101 500 — 7 7 10
Cody Airington, James Beach (4), Ethan Norfleet (5) and Harley Davidson; Bumgarner, Maynard (5), Johnson (6) and Maynard, Gibson (5). W – Norfleet. L – Bumgarner. HR – Airington (T). 2B – Airington (T); Bumgarner (C). HL – Ryan Guffey 2-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Airington 2-4, 6 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Norfleet 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Beach 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; Ty Bourland 1-3, 1 RS, 2 BB (T); Maynard 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Gibson 2-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Bumgarner 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 Rsl; Collier 1-3, 1 RS; Garcia 1-3, 1 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Cody Airington hit a grand slam and a double while going 2-for-4 from the plate with six runs batted in, three runs scored and a walk Friday, and the Tupelo Tigers clubbed Calera 16-7 in six innings. Teammates Ryan Guffey and Ethan Norfleet each contributed two hits. Guffey ended up 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk, while Norfleet was 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. James Beach and Ty Bourland were each 1-for-3. Beach drove in a run, scored three times and drew a walk, while Bourland scored once and walked twice. Norfleet pitched the final two innings in relief for the win, as he allowed no hits and no walks while striking out three. Tupelo totaled nine hits and was helped by 10 Calera errors.
At Moore
Moore 12, Byng 2
BYNG 000 020 — 2 6 7
MOORE 601 311 — 12 9 1
Parker Presley, Trae Lowe (3), Collin O’Grady (6) and Bill McCarter; Legar, Peloquin (6) and catcher’s name NA. 2B – Crawford, Ewy (M). HL – Rylan Johnson 1-2, 1 RS; Collin O’Grady 1-2; Lowe 1-3, 2 RBIs; Reid Johnson 1-3; Carson Capps 1-3; Seth Brecheen 1-3 (B); Mallett 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 BB; Ewy 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Crawford 2-4, 2 RS; Mann 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 2 BB (M).
NOTEWORTHY: The Moore Lions took advantage of seven Byng errors while totaling nine hits in rolling to a 12-2 thumping of the Pirates on Friday. Trae Lowe went 1-for-3 from the plate and drove in Byng’s only two runs. Rylan Johnson and Collin O’Grady were each 1-for-2, while Reid Johnson, Carson Capps and Seth Brecheen each finished 1-for-3. Starter Parker Presley was tagged with the loss after getting relief help from Lowe and O’Grady. Moore jumped on Byng with six first-inning runs.
Team Record: Byng 1-3.
At Dickson
Sulphur 14, Dickson 1
SULPHUR 520 007 — 14 15 1
DICKSON 000 100 — 1 1 2
Nash Matlack, Price Daube (4), Taigen White (6) and catcher’s name NA; Dickson battery NA. W – Matlack. 3B – Ollie Martinez, White (S). 2B – Matlack 2, Daube 1, White 1 (S). HL – Matlack 4-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; White 3-3, 3 RS, 1 BB; Reese Ratchford 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Daube 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; 1 BB; Carson Pettifer 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Martinez 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Sulphur Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits as six of their players had multiple hits in a 14-1 thumping of Dickson in six innings. Nash Matlack led the offense by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Matlack also pitched the first three innings for the win, as he surrendered the one earned run off one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. Price Daube and Taigen White also made relief appearances for Sulphur. White finished 3-for-3 from the plate with a triple, a double, three runs scored and a walk. Daube and Carson Pettifer were each 2-for-3, as Daube hit a double, knocked in three runs, scored twice and walked once. Pettifer had one RBI, scored a pair of runs and drew a walk. Ollie Martinez and Reese Ratchford each ended up 2-for-4 as Martinez drove home three runs and scored once, while Ratchford picked up two RBIs and scored twice.
Team Record: Sulphur 4-0.
SOFTBALL
Friday, March 6
At McLoud Festival
Game 1
Stonewall 16, Davenport 1
DAVENPORT 100 — 1 8 0
STONEWALL 24(10) — 16 11 0
K. Simon, K. Vail (3), M. Keelinga (3) and T. Halsey; Dafney Richardson and Charisma Newton. W – Richardson. L – Simon. 2B – Lyndi Humphers, Meghan Sliger, Mahayla Walker (S). HL – Simon 2-2; Keelinga 2-2; F. Campbell 1-2, 1 RBI; M. Byford 1-2, 1 RS; J. Baker 1-1; A. Bryant 1-1 (D); Kaylee Ford 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 2 BB; Mallory Leflore 2-2, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB: Sliger 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Humphers 2-3, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Walker 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 2 BB; Kaley Sanders 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Five Stonewall players had two hits apiece as the Lady Longhorns drilled Davenport 16-1 in three innings. Stonewall tallied two runs in the first inning and four in the second before scoring 10 times in the third to put the game away. Kaylee Ford, Meghan Sliger and Mallory Leflore each went 2-for-2 from the plate. Mahayla Walker and Lyndi Humphers each ended up 2-for-3. Ford knocked in three runs, scored three times and walked twice. Leflore picked up one RBI, scored three times and drew a walk, and Sliger had a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Humphers tacked on a double, drove in three runs and scored once, and Walker knocked in a run, scored three times and drew two walks. The Lady Longhorns piled up 11 hits. Dafney Richardson allowed eight hits and got the pitching win.
Game 2
McLoud 14, Stonewall 2
STONEWALL 001 1 — 2 3 0
McLOIUD (11)30 x — 14 19 0
Dafney Richardson and Charisma Newton; Mycha Wahpekeche and Kennedy. W – M. Wahpekeche. L – Richardson. HR – Callie Cardin, Jessie Wooten (M). 3B – Lexie Boyer, Stephens, M. Wahpekeche. 2B – Brittney Littlefield (S); Shipman (M). HL – Littlefield 2-2; Richardson 1-1 (S); Cardin 3-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Wooten 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Boyer 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; M. Wahpekeche 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Stephens 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Higdon 2-3, 1 RBI; Shipman 2-3, 1 RS (M).
NOTEWORTHY: The host McLoud Lady Redskins pounded out 19 hits and received a home run each from Callie Cardin and Jessie Wooten in claiming a 14-2 rout of the Stonewall Lady Longhorns in 3 ½ innings. Stonewall’s only three hits came from Brittney Littlefield (2-for-2 with a double) and Dafney Richardson (1-for-1). Richardson also took the pitching loss. Cardin, Wooten and Lexie Boyer each finished 3-for-3 for McLoud. Cardin knocked in four runsl and Wooten drove in three. Boyer also picked up one RBIl as that trio each scored twice in the contest. Brittney Littlefield led Stonewall, going 2-for-2 with a double.
Team Record: Stonewall 2-2.
