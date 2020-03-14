Local Baseball and Softball Capsules

BASEBALL
Thursday, March 13
At Kingston
Roff 6, Kingston 3
ROFF 002 103 0 — 6 4 5
KINGSTON 002 010 0 — 3 2 3
Aiden Bagwell, Dylan Reed (5), Cade Baldridge (6) and Tanner Graves; Jace Hayes, Matthew Flesher (6) and Klete Finley. W – Reed. L – Hayes. Save – Baldridge. 2B – Conner Owens (R). HL – Owens 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Brady Benedict 1-3, 3 RBIs; Bagwell 1-3, 1 BB (RR); Finley 1-3, 2 RS; A.J. McKinney 1-3, 2 RS (K).
NOTEWORTHY: Conner Owens went 2-for-4 from the plate, doubled once and knocked in a run, while Brady Benedict was 1-for-3 with three RBIs in the Roff Tigers’ 6-3 win over host Kingston. Aiden Bagwell had the other Roff hit in a 1-for-3 effort with a walk. Dylan Reed got the win in relief of the starter Bagwell. Cade Baldridge was credited with the save for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in Class A. Kingston managed just two hits, both singles. The Tigers overcame five errors while Kingston totaled three. Jace Hayes was tagged with the pitching loss for Kingston. He struck out five, walked seven and allowed three earned runs in five innings.
Team Record: Roff 3-0.
At Howe
Sulphur 10, Howe 6
SULPHUR 330 002 2 — 10 13 2
HOWE 112 100 0 — 5 5 2
Zack Driggers, Weston Arms (4) and catcher’s name not available; Windon, Kirschner (2), Elvington (7) and catcher’s name not available. W – Driggers. L – Windon. HR – Price Daube (S). 2B – Grigg (H). HL – Daube 3-5, 6 RBIs, 2 RS; Reese Ratchford 3-4, 3 RS, 1 BB; Nash Matlack 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Driggers 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 3 BB; Weston Arms 1-2, 1 RS; Carson Pettifer 1-3 (S); Elvington 2-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Grigg 1-3, 1 RBI; Lippin 1-3, 1 RBI; Lopez 1-3, 1 RS (H).
NOTEWORTHY: Price Daube homered in a 3-for-5 effort and drove in six runs Thursday as the Sulphur Bulldogs knocked off Howe 10-6 on Thursday. Teammate Reese Ratchford ended up 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk. Sulphur pounded out 13 hits. Nash Matlack finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Zack Driggers was 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and three walks. Driggers also got the pitching victory after getting relief help from Weston Arms, who also went 1-for-2 and scored once. The Bulldogs scored three times each in the first two innings.
Team Record: Sulphur 6-1.
SOFTBALL
At Pittsburg
Stonewall 10, Pittsburg 5
STONEWALL 110 003 5 — 10 16 1
PITTSBURG 102 020 0 — 5 13 0
Dafney Richardson and Mallory LeFlore; T. Wiseman and M. Labor. W – Richardson. L – Wiseman. HR – Wiseman, R. Leflore (P). 2B – Kaley Sanders 2, Tatam Brady, Lyndi Humphers, M. LeFlore (S). HL – Kaylee Ford 3-4, 2 RS; Sanders 3-4, 2 RS; Brady 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; M. LeFlore 2-4, 1 RBI; Mahayla Walker 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Richardson 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Meghan Sliger 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Andy Stone 1-3, 1 RBI (S); Wiseman 3-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS; Cam Graham 2-2, 1 BB; K. Haile 2-3; R. LeFlore 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (P).
NOTEWORTHY: Kaylee Ford and Kaley Sanders each went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs Thursday as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns downed Pittsburg, 10-5. Two of Sanders’ hits went for doubles. Tatam Brady and Mallory LeFlore were each 2-for-4, as Brady drove home two runs and LeFlore knocked in one. Meghan Sliger and Andy Stone were each 1-for-3 with one RBI, as Stonewall compiled 16 hits. Pittsburg ended up with 13 hits.
Team Record: Stonewall 4-3.
At Southmoore
Game 1
Tecumseh 19, Sulphur 15
SULPHUR 440 140 2 — 15 23 0
TECUMSEH 313 170 4 — 19 22 1
Briley Minor and catcher’s name NA; Taylor Frizzell and catcher’s name NA. W – T. Frizzell. L – Minor. HR – Ayzia Shirey 3, Bristin Hayes 2, Lauren Taylor 2, Katelyn Fleming (T); Ally Dixon, Abby Beck, Hailey Keith, Shallen Mershon (S); 2B – Harley Sturm 2, Bristin Hayes, Shaelee Cranford (S). HL – Keith 4-5, 4 RBIs, 2 RS; Dixon 4-5, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Meredith Jones 3-4, 2 RBIs; Abby Beck 2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Kinlee Duck 2-4, 2 RS (S); Hayes 4-5, 7 RBIs, 3 RS; Sturm 4-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Shirey 3-3, 3 RBIs, 5 RS, 2 BB: Cranford 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Taylor 2-3, 5 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Fleming 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Frizzell 2-4, 1 RBI (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Eight home runs by Tecumseh vaulted the Lady Savages to a 19-15 win over the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs on Thursday. Ayzia Shirey hit three for Tecumseh, while Bristin Hayes and Lauren Taylor had two each. Sulphur slammed five homers as Hailey Keith had two of those, along with one each from Ally Dixon, Shallen Mershon and Abby Beck. Keith finished 4-for-5 from the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Dixon went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Meredith Jones ended up 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Beck and Kinlee Duck also contributed two hits each for the Bulldogs in a losing effort.
Game 2
Choctaw 13, Sulphur 12
SULPHUR 020 136 0 — 12 12 2
CHOCTAW 013 015 3 — 13 17 0
Briley Minor and catcher’s name NA; Emerson and catcher’s name NA. W – Emerson. L – Minor. HR – Ally Dixon, Shallen Mershon (S); Boren 2, Paul, Jackson, Norvelle (C). 3B – West (C). 2B – Kinlee Duck, Makella Mobly (S). HL – Monly 4-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Paisley Runyan 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Faith Haines 1-1; Dixon 1-3, 4 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Duck 1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Keith 1-3 (S); Abernathy 4-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Boren 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Paul 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 2 BB: Jackson 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Freer 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Norvelle 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Choctaw compiled 17 hits, including five home runs, in rallying for a 13-12 victory over the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs on Thursday. The Yellowjackets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge out Sulphur. Ally Dixon hit a grand slam for the Lady Bulldogs, while Shallen Mershon also homered. Sulphur’s Makella Mobly finished 4-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Paisley Runyan helped out the Lady Bulldog attack by going 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Dixon drove in all four of her runs via the grand slam, and teammate Kinlee Duck was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as Sulphur compiled 12 hits.
Team Record: Sulphur 1-4.
At Prague
Prague 22, Byng 20
BYNG 203 127 5 — 20 26 0
PRAGUE 710 437 x — 22 29 1
Karissa Shico and Sarah Bittle-Poulin; Abby Kipps and Tessa Cooper. W – Kipps. L – Shico. HR – Krosby Clinton 2, McKinley Feazle 2, Kennedy Large, Lexi Tusek; Shico, Alexa Thompson (B); Adisyn Auld 3, Josi Goodman 2, Demi Manning (P). 2B – Demi Manning 2, Feazle (P). HL – Feazle 5-5, 3 RBIs, 4 RS; Large 4-5, 1 RBI, 4 RS; Clinton 3-5, 5 RBIs, 2 RS; Shico 3-5, 5 RBIs, 1 RS; Bittle-Poulin 3-5, 2 RS; Joelee Williams 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Britney Brooks-Teel 2-3, 3 RS; Tusek 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (B): Auld 5-5, 5 RBIs, 5 RS; Goodman 4-5, 3 RBIs, 3 RS; Cooper 4-5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; Karsyn Coleman 4-5, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Demi Manning 3-5, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Kipps 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB:; Taylor Hodges 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS (P).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.