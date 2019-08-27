BASEBALL
Saturday, Aug. 24
At Fletcher Tournamenbt
Championship
Lookeba Sickles 3, Stonewall 0
STONEWALL 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
LOOKEBA 030 000 x — 3 3 0
Ty Humphers and Kason Barnett; Fabian Orozco and Brand Wilson. W – Orozco. L – Humphers. HL – Okie Keeling 1-1, 1 BB; Jarred Vaughan 1-2 (S); Wilson 1-3, 1 BB; Orozco 1-3; Jacob Vincent 1-3 (L-S).
NOTEWORTHY: Fabian Orozco struck out 16 batters, walked only one and allowed just two hits Saturday as Lookeba-Sickles shut out the Stonewall Longhorns, 3-0. Ty Humphers, who pitched six complete innings, was the hard-luck losing pitcher as all three runs scored off him were unearned. He surrendered only three hits, walked two and struck out nine. Stonewall’s only hits came from Okie Keeling, who was 1-for-1 with a walk), and Jarred Vaughan, who finished 1-for-2.
Team Record: Stonewall 6-3.
At UCO Festival
Game 1
Canute 8, Asher 4
CANUTE 000 220 4 — 8 11 0
ASHER 000 130 0 — 4 6 1
Keenan Smith, Colby Maddoy (7) and catcher’s name NA; Jake Dobbs and Cameron Grissom. W – Smith. L – Dobbs. HR – Kellu Henderon (C). 2B – Maddoy (C); Bryson Martin, Garrett Leba, Tahlan Hamilton (A). HL – Henderson 2-4, 5 RBIs, 2 RS; Colt Randall 2-4, 1 RS; Smith 1-2, 1 RS, 2 BB; Kyron Whinery 1-3, 1 RBI (C); Patch Hamilton 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; T. Hamilton 1-2, 1 BB; Leba 1-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Martin 1-3, 1 RS; Devon Lamb 1-3 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: Canute tallied four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a deadlock as it coasted to an 8-4 decision over the Asher Indians on Saturday. Canute pounded out 11 hits while limiting Asher to six. Jake Dobbs was the losing pitcher, as he worked all seven innings. Only two of the runs scored off him were earned, as he struck out five and walked just two. Patch Hamilton and Tahlan Hamilton were each 1-for-2 for the Indians. Patch Hamilton drove in a run and drew a pair of walks in the game, and Hamilton doubled once and walked once. Teammates Garrett Leba and Bryson Martin were each 1-for-3, as Leba scored twice and walked once and Martin scored once. Kellu Henderson went 2-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored for Canute.
Game 2
Dale 7, Asher 1
DALE 301 102 0 — 7 11 1
ASHER 001 000 0 — 1 3 2
Herring and catcher’s name NA; Trevor Martin, Tahlan Hamilton (7) and Cameron Grissom. W – Herring. L – Martin. 3B – Hunt (D). 2B – Hunt 2, Cupps, Shirey, Johnson (D). HL – Hunt3-3, 3 RBIs; Johnson 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Herring 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (D); T. Hamilton 2-3, 1 RBI; Michael McDonald 1-3 (A).
NOTEWORTHY: The Dale Pirates compiled 11 hits in rolling to a 7-1 victory over the Asher Indians on Saturday. Tahlan Hamilton had two of the three Asher hits, going 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Michael McDonald, who was 1-for-3, had the other. Trevor Martin took the pitching loss after working the first six innings. He allowed 10 hits and three walks while striking out six, as five of the runs were earned.
Friday, Aug. 23
At Fort Cobb Festival
Game 1
Roff 3, Fort Cobb-Broxton 1
(9 innings)
ROFF 100 000 002 — 3 6 1
FORT COBB 100 000 000 — 1 6 2
Brady Benedict and Tanner Graves; Phy and Vanoss. W – Benedict. L – Phy. 2B – Cade Baldridge, Trayson Miller, Aiden Bagwell (R). HL – A. Bagwell 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Benedict 1-3, 1 RS; Miller 1-3, 1 BB; Coby Simon 1-3 (R); Nunn 2-3; Denton 2-4 (FC-B).
NOTEWORTHY: Wil Joplin’s two-run single to center field in the top of the ninth inning led to a 3-1 Roff Tiger victory over Fort Cobb-Broxton on Friday. The two-run uprising began when Cade Baldridge doubled to right field with one out. Dylan Reed then reached on an error, and Baldridge stayed at second. Coby Simon then executed a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position, setting up the Joplin double. Brady Benedict was the winning pitcher. He worked all nine innings, scattering six hits, allowing no walks and striking out five. Aiden Bagwell, who was 1-for-3 with a walk, knocked in Roff’s other run with a double, scoring Benedict, in the top of the first. Benedict, Trayson Miller and Simon were each 1-for-3. Benedict walked once, and Miller walked one time.
Game 2
Roff 8, Navajo 0
NAVAJO 000 00 — 0 2 1
ROFF 000 62 — 8 9 1
Jaden Lingle, Airen Josegy (4) and Harford; Wil Joplin and Tanner Graves. W – Joplin. L – Lingle. 3B – Trayson Miller (R). 2B – Joplin (R). HL – Josefy 2-2 (N); Miller 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Joplin 2-3, 1 RS; Coby Simon 1-1, 1 RS, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Cade Baldridge 1-2, 1 RS; Graves 1-2; Brady Benedict 1-3, 2 RBIs; Talon Rhoten 1-3, 1 RBI (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Wil Joplin tossed a five-inning, two-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double and a run scored Friday in the Tigers’ 8-0 win over Navajo. Joplin struck out seven batters and gave up only one walk. Joplin and Trayson Miller were the top hitters for Roff, which totaled nine for the game. Miller finished 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. Brady Benedict knocked in a pair of runs while going 1-for-3, and Coby Simon was 1-for-1 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Talon Rhoten ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI. Cade Baldridge was 1-for-2 and scored once.
Team Record: Roff 7-3.
At Fletcher Tournament
Stonewall 1, Fletcher 0
STONEWALL 000 100 0 — 1 5 3
FLETCHER 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Jarred Vaughan, Ty Humphers (7) and Okie Keeling; Funkhouser and Ampaian. W – Vaughn. L – Funkhouser. SV – Humphers. HL – Humphers 3-4; Keeling 1-3, 1 BB; Jacob Christian 1-3 (S); Black 1-3, 1 BB; Anderson 1-3, 1 BB; Ampaian 1-3 (F).
NOTEWORTHY: Jarred Vaughan’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Ian Heath from third base in the top of the fourth inning for the only run of the game in Stonewall’s tense 1-0 win over host Fletcher Friday at the Fletcher Tournament. Vaughn was also solid on the mound and earned the victory. He surrendered just three hits and two walks, while recording nine strikeouts over six innings. Ty Humphers pitched the seventh for the save, as he allowed no hits and one walk while striking out a pair. Humphers finished 3-for-4 from the plate. Okie Keeling and Jacob Christian were each 1-for-3, as Keeling also drew a walk.
Team Record: Stonewall 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Friday, Aug. 24
At Murray County Bash
Byng 5, Dickson 4
DICKSON 003 01 — 4 7 3
BYNG 200 03 — 5 9 3
Dickson battery NA; McKinley Feazle and catcher’s name NA. W – Feazle. HR – Alana Crain (B). 3B – Maddie Kelough (B). 2B – Feazle (B). HL – Addison McGill 2-3; Kelough 1-1, 1 RS; Karissa Shico 1-2; Britney Brooks-Teel 1-2; Crain 1-3, 2 RBIs; Alexa Thompson 1-3, 1 RBI; Kennedy Large 1-3, 1 RBI (B).
NOTEWORTHY: McKinley Feazle’s walk-off RBI double scored Alexa Thompson for the game winner Friday as the Byng Lady Pirates capped a three-run fifth inning to rally and edge Dickson, 5-4, at the Murray County Bash. Alana Crain hit a solo home run to right field with one out in the fifth to trigger the rally and pull the Lady Pirates within 4-3. Maddie Kelough followed with a triple to right field, and Thompson brought her home with a single to right, tying it up at 4. That set the stage for Feazle’s heroic double. Feazle got the pitching win, as she allowed seven hits and no walks while registering a strikeout. Only one of the four runs scored off her was earned.
Byng 4, Davis 2
DAVIS 000 2 — 2 4 1
BYNG 004 x — 4 1 2
Davis battery NA; McKinley Feazle and catcher’s name NA. W – Feazle. HL – Trenity Miller 1-2, 1 RBI (B).
NOTEWORTHY: McKinley Feazle pitched a four-hitter and Trenity Miller had the only hit of the game for Byng Friday, but it was good enough as the Lady Pirates upended Davis 4-2. Feazle struck out six and walked just one, as only of the Davis runs was earned. Miller finished 1-for-2 with one RBI. The Lady Pirates took advantage of four walks and an error in a four-run third inning.
Byng 1, Purcell 0
BYNG 001 0 — 1 3 0
PURCELL 000 0 — 0 4 0
McKinley Feazle and catcher’s name NA; Purcell battery NA. W – Feazle. 2B – Alexa Thompson (B). HL – Thompson 1-1, 1 RS; Feazle 1-2, 1 RBI; Trenity Miller 1-2 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: McKinley Feazle fired a four-inning, four-hit shutout and drove home what proved to be the game-winner in the Byng Lady Pirates’ 1-0 win over Purcell at the Murray County Bash. Alexa Thompson hit a one-out double to right field. Then, with two outs, Feazle singled to right, scoring Thompson for the only score of the contest. Feazle struck out two and walked only one from the circle. Thompson finished 1-for-1 with the double and a run scored. Feazle ended up 1-for-2 with the RBI, and Trenity Miller was also 1-for-2. Byng managed just three total hits.
Team Record: Byng 11-3.
At Murray County Bash
Sulphur 6, Washington 2
WASHINGTON 100 10 — 2 5 2
SULPHUR 400 20 — 6 9 1
Hicks and catcher’s name NA; Harley Beesley and catcher’s name NA. W _ Beesley. L – Hicks. 3B – Macenzie Ruth (S). 2B – Gay (W); Abby Beck (S). HL – Kilmer 2-2, 1 RBI; Gay 1-1, 1 RS, 1 BB; Madden 1-2, 1 RBI; Hicks 1-3 (W); Ruth 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Beck 2-3, 1 RS; Kady Lynch 1-2, 3 RBIs; Blakelyn Barber 1-2, 1 RBI; Makella Mobly 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Shallen Mershon 1-3, 1 RBI; Meredith Jones 1-3, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Macenzie Ruth and Abby Beck each went 2-for-3 from the plate and Kady Lynch drove in three runs Friday and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs tripped up Washington 6-4. Ruth hit a triple, picked up one RBI and scored a run, while Beck doubled once and scored once. Lynch was 1-for-2 on her way to the three RBIs. Blakelyn Barber (1-for-2) and Shallen Mershon (1-for-3) each knocked in run. Makella Mobly scored twice and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 effort. Harley Beesley earned the pitching victory as she allowed five hits, struck out a pair and walked only one in working all five innings.
Tem Record: Sulphur 9-2.
