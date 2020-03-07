Local Baseball and Softball Capsules

BASEBALL
Thursday, March 6
At Caney
Stonewall 16, Caney 4
STONEWALL 103 340 5 — 16 6 4
CANEY 130 000 0 — 4 7 7
Spencer Gatewood, Cameron Brown (2), Richard Blue (7) and catcher’s name not available; Caney battery not available. W – Brown. HR – Kason Barnett (S). 2B – Camren Christian, Kaden Turpin (S). HL – Barnett 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Turpin 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Ian Heath 1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Kason Barnett homered in a 2-for-2 performance from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored Thursday as the Stonewall Longhorns crushed Caney, 16-4. Stonewall managed just six hits and was helped by seven Caney errors. Cameron Brown got the pitching win in relief of starter Spencer Gatewood. Brown worked five innings and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six. The three runs scored off Brown were unearned. Richard Blue pitched the seventh. Kaden Turpin was 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk for the Longhorns. Ian Heath ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Camren Christian knocked in three runs for the winners, and Okie Keeling picked up one RBI. Stonewall overcame four errors.
Team Record: Stonewall 3-0.
At Byng
Moore 11, Byng 8
MOORE 244 100 0 — 11 8 4
BYNG 201 104 0 — 8 5 3
Mallett, relievers’ names NA and catcher’s name NA; Dylen Cotton, Dillon Palmer (2), Collin O’Grady (6) and Bill McCarter. W- Mallett. L – Cotton. HR – Ewy (M). 3B – O’Grady (B). 2B – Hishaw 2, Compton 1 (M). HL – Ewy 2-3, 4 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Hishaw 2-3, 2 RS; Compton 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB (M); Bill McCarter 3-5, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Gage Fuller 1-3 (B).
NOTEWORTHY: The Byng Pirates surrendered four runs each in the second and third innings in dropping an 11-8 home decision to the Moore Lions on Thursday. Moore held an 8-5 edge in total hits. Bill McCarter went 3-for-5 from the plate and knocked in a run for Byng. Teammate Collin O’Grady hit one triple and drove home four runs in the contest. Moore committed four errors to the Pirates’ three. Byng did have a four-run sixth inning to pull closer, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Team Record: Byng 1-2; Moore 2-1.
At Marietta
Sulphur 9, Marietta 0
SULPHUR 001 35 — 9 13 0
MARIETTA 000 00 — 0 5 4
Andrew McCurry and catcher’s name NA; Marietta battery NA. W – McCurry. 2B – Zack Driggers 1, Carson Pettifer 1, Reese Ratchford 1 (S). HL – McCurry 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Nash Matlack 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Pettifer 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB; Driggers 2-3; Chet Taylor 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Ollie Martinez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Taigen White 1-3, 1 RS; Ratchford 1-3, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Andrew McCurry pitched a five-inning, five-hit shutout and went 2-for-2 from the plate with one RBI and a pair of walks Thursday in the Sulphur Bulldogs’ 9-0 win over Marietta. McCurry struck out five and walked one on his way to earning the pitching win. Sulphur pounded out 13 hits. Nash Matlack, Carson Pettifer and Zack Driggers were each 2-for-3. Matlack drove in a run, scored once and walked one time. Pettifer had a double, scored a run and walked once. Ollie Martinez also picked up one RBI while going 1-for-3.
Team Record: Sulphur 3-0.
SOFTBALL
At Caney Festival
Game 1
Caney 17, Stonewall 5
STONEWALL 203 0 — 5 8 0
CANEY 5(12)0 x — 17 16 2
Dafney Richardson and Charisma Newton; H. Willis and K. Riley. W – Willis. L – Richardson. 2B – Tatam Brady (S); K. Harkey 2, K. Riley 1, A. Colbreath 1, A. Kincannon 1 (C). HL – Meghan Sliger 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Kaley Sanders 1-2, 2 RBIs; Brady 1-2, 2 RS; Lyndi Humphers 1-2; Andy Stone 1-2; Newton 1-2; Richardson 1-2 (S); Kincannon 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Colbreath 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; A. Hodge 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; K. Harkey 2-3, 1 RBI, 3 RS; R. Morgan 2-3, 1 RBIs, 1 RS (C).
NOTEWORTHY: Caney put together a 12-run second inning and rolled to a 17-5 victory over the Stonewall Longhorns Thursday. Stonewall ended up with eight hits, as Meghan Sliger led the way with a 2-for-2 effort with two RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Kaley Sanders was 1-for-2 and knocked in a pair of runs. Caney pounded out 16 hits.
Game 2
Stonewall 20, Coleman 15
COLEMAN 461 002 2 — 15 24 0
STONEWALL 102 809 x — 20 24 0
Whitney and AJ; Dafney Richardson and Charisma Newton. W – Richardson. L – Whitney. HR – Rubie, Sadie (C); Brittney Littlefield (S). 3B – Tatam Brady, Meghan Sliger (S). 2B – Katy Brook, AJ, Whitney (C); Littlefield, Kaley Sanders, Sliger, Andy Stone (S). HL – Sadie 4-5, 4 RBIs, 3 RS; Makenzie 4-5, 2 RS; Katy Brook 3-4, 1 RBI, 3 RS, 1 BB; AJ 3-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS (C); Sliger 4-4, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB: Mallory Leflore 4-4, 2 RS, 1 BB; Littlefield 3-4, 6 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Brady 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Mahayla Walker 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Sanders 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Lyndi Humphers 2-4, 1 RS, 1 BB (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Brittney Littlefield went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, six RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns outlasted Coleman 20-15. Two other Stonewall players finished 4-for-4 — Meghan Sliger hit a triple and double while knocking in three runs and drawing a walk, and Mallory Leflore ended up with two runs scored and a walk. Tatam Brady and Mahayla Walker were each 3-for-4 as well. Brady hit a triple, drove in a pair of runs, scored three times and walked once. Walker ended up 3-for-4 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Kaley Sanders and Lyndi Humphers were each 2-for-4 as Sanders doubled once, drove in two runs, scored twice and walked once. Humphers scored a run and walked once. Dafney Richardson and Charisma Newton each picked up one RBI 1-for-3 outings. Each team compiled 24 hits in the game.
Team Record: Stonewall 1-1.
