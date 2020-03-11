Local Baseball and Softball Capsules

Monday, March 9
BASEBALL
At Byng
Byng 17, Madill 1
MADILL 001 — 1 1 3
BYNG 98x — 17 11 1
Madill battery NA; Gage Fuller, Collin O’Grady (3) and Bill McCarter. W – Fuller. HR – Riley McCage (B). 2B – McCage, Reid Johnson, Parker Presley (B). HL – Johnson 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; McCage 2-3, 5 RBIs, 2 RS; Bill McCarter 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Seth Brecheen 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; O’Grady 1-1, 3 RS, 1 BB; Presley 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Trae Lowe 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Carson Capps 1-2, 3 RS (B).
NOTEWORTHY: Riley McCage homered and Gage Fuller tossed a one-hitter through the first two innings Monday as the Byng Pirates pounded Madill 17-1 in 2 1/2 innings. Fuller struck out five and walked only two. Collin O’Grady pitched the third and allowed no runs and no hits while walking two and striking out one. McCage went 2-for-3 with his homer, a double and five runs batted in. Reid Johnson finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk and Bill McCarter was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored. Parker Presley ended up 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Seth Brecheen also knocked in a run, scored once and drew a walk in going 1-for-1. The Pirates pounded out 11 hits and were helped by three Madill errors.
Team Record: Byng 2-3.
At Dewar
Roff 12, Dewar 0
ROFF 402 15 — 12 8 1
DEWAR 000 00 — 0 2 1
Talon Bagwell, Easton Riddle (3) and Tanner Graves; Shawn Maxwell, Thomas Brownfield (3), Josh Maldondo (3), Baylor Selby (5), Taylor Maldondo (5) and Garrett Loyd. W – Bagwell. L – Maxwell. HR – Talon Rhoten (R). 3B – Graves (R). 2B – Cade Baldridge 2 (R). HL – Conner Owens 2-2, 2 RS, 2 BB; Baldridge 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Coby Simon 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Graves 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB; Rhoten 1-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB (R); Taylor Maldondo 1-2; Thomas Brownfield 1-2 (D).
NOTEWORTHY: Talon Bagwell and Easton Riddle combined for a two-hit shutout, while Conner Owens, Cade Baldridge and Coby Simon collected two hits apiece Monday in Roff’s 12-0 shutout of Dewar to get the 2020 spring season underway. Bagwell worked 2.2 innings and allowed no hits and one walk while striking out five. Riddle pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two hits and no walks while striking out a pair. Owens was 2-for-2 from the plate with two runs scored and two walks. Baldridge ended up 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, and Simon had a 2-for-4 effort with one RBI and scored twice. Rhoten drove in three runs, scored three times and walked once in a 1-for-3 outing, and Tanner Graves finished 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two walks. Roff totaled eight hits.
Team Record: Roff 1-0.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 9, Kiowa 0
KIOWA 000 00 — 0 1 2
TUPELO 302 4x — 9 11 1
Edwards and McClendon; Ty Bourland and Harley Davidson. W – Bourland. L – Edwards. HR – Cody Airington, Bentley Bills, Harley Davidson (T). 2B – Airington, Bourland, Davidson (T). HL – McAlester 1-2 (K); Davidson 2-3, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Airington 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Bourland 2-3, 2 RS; Ryan Guffey 1-2, 2 RBIs; Tye Gould 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; JD Chamberlain 1-2; Bills 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; James Beach 1-3 (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Cody Airington, Bentley Bills and Harley Davidson each clubbed a home run and Ty Bourland fired a five-inning one-hitter Monday as the Tupelo Tigers crushed Kiowa, 9-0. Bourland allowed no walks and struck out seven on his way to the win. Davidson, Airington and Bourland each went 2-for-3 from the plate. Davidson homered, tripled and knocked in four runs. Airington had the homer, a double and one RBI while scoring twice. Bourland ended up 2-for-3 with a double and scored a pair of runs in Tupelo’s 11-hit attack. Ryan Guffey, who was 1-for-2, drove home two runs, and Bills picked up one RBI off a solo homer and scored twice in a 1-for-3 outing.
Team Record: Tupelo 4-1.
At Rattan
Rattan 13, Stonewall 2
STONEWALL 020 0 — 2 2 2
RATTAN 931 x — 13 10 1
Cameron Brown, Richard Blue (2), Okie Keeling (3) and Kason Barnett; Briar Teague and catcher’s name not available. W – Teague. L – Brown. HR – Cal Birchfield, Blane Hall (R). HL – Clayton Findley 1-1, 1 RBI; Ian Heath 1-1, 1 RS, 1 BB (S); Hall 3-3, 5 RBIs, 2 RS; Seth Springfield 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Teague 3-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Birchfield 1-1, 4 RBIs, 2 RS, 2 BB (R).
NOTEWORTHY: Cal Birchfield hit a grand slam and Blane Hall also homered Monday as Rattan ripped Stonewall, 13-2, in 3 ½ innings. It was the Longhorns’ first loss of the season. Rattan’s Briar Teague pitched a two-hitter, struck out two and walked three while getting the victory. Hall finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Seth Springfield went 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored and Teague had a 3-for-3 effort with one RBI and one run scored. Stonewall’s only two hits came from Clayton Findley (1-for-1 with one RBI) and Ian Heath (1-for-1 with one run scored and a walk). Starter Cameron Brown took the pitching loss after receiving relief help from Richard Blue and Okie Keeling.
Team Record: Stonewall 5-1.
SOFTBALL
At Stuart
Stuart 19, Tupelo 0
TUPELO 000 — 0 4 1
STUART (14)5x — 19 17 0
Karyn Maldonado, Lilly Grigg and K. Eager; Braelyn Blasengame and catcher’s name not available. W – Blasengame. L – Maldonado. HR – Harley Bess, Chloe Akin (S). 2B – Emily Collins, Haili Igou, Bess, Elizabeth Watkins, Emma Crawford. HL – Grigg 1-1; Maldonado 1-1; Shalyn McCollum 1-2; Breonna D’Aguanno 1-2 (T); Bess 3-3, 6 RBIs, 3 RS; Watkins 2-2, 3 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Igou 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Geralyn Haney 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Blasengame 2-2, 3 RS, 1 BB; Crawford 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Collins 1-2, 1 RS; Akin 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Sydney Howell 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: Host Stuart pounded out 17 hits and limited the Tupelo Lady Tigers to four in registering a 19-0 shutout win on Monday. Harley Bess and Chloe Akin each hit a home run for Stuart. Bess finished 3-for-3 from the plate with six runs, batted in. Akin went 1-for-3 with her homer and two RBIs. Elizabeth Watkins, Haili Igou, Geralyn Haney and Brealynn Blasengame each went 2-for-2. Watkins drove in three runs while Igou and Haney knocked in two apiece. Lilly Grigg, Karyn Maldonado each finished 1-for-1, while Shalyn McCollum and Breonna D’Aguanno were each 1-for-2 for the Lady Tigers. Blasengame got the pitching win, and Maldonado suffered the loss. Stuart jumped on Tupelo with 14 first-inning runs.
Team Record: Tupelo 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.