Local Baseball and Softball Capsules

BASEBALL
Thursday, March 14
Harrah 11, Ada 0
ADA 000 00 — 0 2 4
HARRAH 222 5x — 11 9 0
Zac Carroll, Trey Havens (3) and Braden Maloy; Harrah battery not available. L – Carroll. HL – Bo Charboneau 2-2 (Ada).
NOTEWORTHY: The Ada Cougars were limited to two hits – both by Beau Charboneau – in dropping an 11-0 decision to the host Harrah Panthers on Thursday. Harrah pounded out nine hits and was helped by four Ada errors. Zac Carroll took the pitching loss after being relieved by Trey Havens.
Team Record: Ada 2-3.
Up Next: Ardmore at Ada, 1 p.m. Monday.
At New Lima Festival
Game 1
Latta 8, Varnum 0
VARNUM 000 00 — 0 1 1
LATTA 341 0x — 8 8 0
Martell Davis, Frisco Yargee (2) and Kailas Mack; DJ Van Atten and Jeron Johnston. W – Van Atten. L – Davis. 2B – Van Atten, Dawson Dansby, Randis Gray (L). HL – Mack 1-2 (V); Gray 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 Rs; Rylan Reed 2-3, 2 RS; Dansby 1-1, 2 RBIs; Van Atten 1-2, 3 RBIs; Chance Perry 1-2; Tucker Abney 1-3, 2 RBIs (L).
NOTEWORTHY: DJ Van Atten tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout and hit a two-run double Thursday, and the Latta Panthers successfully opened their 2019 spring baseball season with an 8-0 thumping of Varnum in 4 ½ innings in the first game of the New Lima Festival. Van Atten struck out eight and allowed only two walks in working all five innings. He finished 1-for-2 from the plate with three runs batted in. Randis Gray and Rylan Reed each had a pair of hits for Latta. Gray was 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the third inning and a run scored, while Reed went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Dawson Dansby hit an RBI double in the first inning, and Tucker Abney delivered a two-run single in the second. The Panthers compiled eight hits. Kailas Mack had Varnum’s only base hit. VHS pitcher Davis Martell absorbed the mound loss. He struck out three, walked none and allowed three earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Game 2
Latta 9, New Lima 0
NEW LIMA 000 — 0 1 2
LATTA 09x — 9 3 0
Garrett Burgess and Beau Driggers; JT Gray and Jeron Johnston. W – JT Gray. L – Burgess. HR – DJ Van Atten (Latta). 2B – Randis Gray (Latta). HL – Adam Deatherage 1-1 (New Lima); Johnston 1-1; Van Atten 1-2, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Randis Gray 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS (Latta).
NOTEWORTHY: JT Gray fired a three-inning, one-hit shutout and DJ Van Atten slammed a three-run homer Thursday, and the Latta Panthers pounded host New Lima 9-0 in 2 ½ innings in Game 2 of the festival. JT Gray overcame four walks and struck out seven on his way to the pitching victory. Van Atten finished 1-for-2 with the three runs batted in, and Randis Gray ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Latta totaled three hits and Jeron Johnston (1-for-1) provided the other. Garrett Burgess suffered the pitching loss for the Falcons. He walked five and surrendered seven earned runs in two innings. Adam Deatherage went 1-for-2 for New Lima for his team’s lone hit.
Team Record: Latta 2-0.
Up next: Latta at Kiowa, 1 p.m. Monday.
At Colbert
Coalgate 9, Colbert 1
COALGATE 002 214 — 9 7 0
COLBERT 010 000 — 1 2 2
Brock Williams and catcher’s name NA; Staple, Cherries (5) and catcher’s name NA. W – Williams. L – Staple. 2B – Tyler Lambert 2, Austin Lambert (Coalgate). HL – Tyler Lambert 2-3, 3 RBIs; Williams 2-3, 1 RBI; Austin Lambert 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 2 BB; Gavin Blue 1-2, 2 RS, 1 BB; Hadyn Vick 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB (Coalgate); Weger 1-2; Jones 1-3 (Colbert).
NOTEWORTHY: Brock Williams fired a six-inning, two-hitter and went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI Thursday as the Coalgate Wildcats coasted to a 9-1 rout of Colbert. Williams struck out 12 batters and surrendered no walks, as the lone Colbert run was earned. Tyler Lambert also went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in. Austin Lambert finished 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and two walks for the winners. Gavin Blue was 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored and a walk, and teammate Hadyn Vick ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk as Coalgate totaled seven hits.
Team Record: Coalgate 2-1.
SOFTBALL
Thursday, March 15
At Sulphur
Sulphur 18, Latta 17
LATTA 61(10) 000 0 — 17 22 4
SULPHUR 332 231 4 — 18 19 4
Trinity Cotanny and catcher NA. Briley Minor and catcher NA. WP-Minor. LP-Cotanny. HR-Abby Beck, Kinlee Duck (S). 2B-Jaylee Willis, Cotanny (L); Makella Mobly, Makenzie Ruth (S). HL-Taryn Batterton 3-5, 2 RS, RBI, Willis 3-5, 2 RS, RBI, Cotanny 3-5, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Sadie Reed 3-5, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Brooke Gragg 3-5, RBI, Hailey Baber 1-5, 2 RS, RBI, Brylea Russell 2-5, 2 RS, Kaylee Gragg 2-4, 3 RBIs, Annie Moore 1-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, Tawni Wood 1-4, 2 RBIs (L); Makenzie Ruth 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, Abby Beck 3-4, RBI, 2 RS, Blakelyn Barber 3-4, RBI, 2 RS, Meredith Jones 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS, Shallen Mershon 2-5, Duck 2-4, 5 RBIs, 2 RS (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Latta Lady Panthers compiled 22 hits and raced to an early 17-6 lead but saw host Sulphur rally for a shocking 18-17 victory Thursday evening. Latta erupted for 10 runs in the top of the third inning. Trinity Cotanny blasted a two-RBI double in the big LHS outburst, while Jaylee Willis, Sadie Reed, Taryn Batterton and Hailey Baber added RBI hits. That was all the scoring for Latta as the Lady Bulldogs reeled off 12 unanswered runs. Sulphur pushed across four runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by a walk-off, two-run single by Kinlee Duck. The Lady Panthers ended up stranding 12 base runners. Batterton, Willis, Cotanny, Sadie Reed and Brooke Gragg all contributed three hits each to the Latta offense. Makenzie Ruth, Abby Beck and Blakelyn Barber all had three hits for Sulphur. Beck and Duck both smashed home runs for the hosts.
Team Records: Latta 0-1; Sulphur 3-0.
Up Next: Battiest vs. Latta, 11 a.m. Monday at Rattan Festival.
At Colbert
Colbert 19, Coalgate 6
COALGATE 420 0 — 6 13 1
COLBERT 021 (16) — 19 21 0
Annie Yanez and Mckenzie Lynn; Colbert battery not available. L – Yanez. HR – Rylie Wood (Coalgate). 2B – Braelynn Wardrope, Jaxie Wilson, Yanez (Coalgate). HL – Shea Linton 3-3, 1 RS; Breana Hale 2-2, 1 RS; Wilson 2-3, 1 RBI, I RS; Katyn Denson 2-3, 1 RS; Caitlyn Sandlin 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Wood 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Yanez 1-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; Braelynn Wardrope 1-2 (Coalgate).
NOTEWORTHY: Colbert pounded out 21 hits and launched four home runs, including one grand slam, in a 19-6 thumping of the Coalgate Lady Wildcats on Thursday. Colbert, trailing 6-3, scored 16 fourth-inning runs. Rylie Wood homered, and Shea Linton went 3-for-3 with a run scored for Coalgate. Jaxie Wilson and Katyn Denson were each 2-for-3 as Wilson doubled once, drove in a run and scored once, while Denson also scored a run. Teammate Breana Hale was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Wood, with her homer, and Annie Yanez, with a double, were each 1-for-2 with two runs batted in. Caitlyn Sandlin (1-for-1) also knocked in a run in a losing effort.
Team Record: Coalgate 2-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.