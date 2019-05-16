Roff Softball Camp coming June 17-19
The 2019 Roff Softball Camp is scheduled for June 17-19 at Tiger Field.
The camp is open to players 5 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will be from 7:15-8 a.m. on the first day of camp.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
Camp instructors include coach Jason Trimmer, former Roff coach Kathy Gregson and others.
Concessions and a sno cone truck will be available each day.
For more information, contact Trimmer at (580) 399-4803.
New Byng coach to instruct softball camp
The 2019 Byng Softball Camp is scheduled for May 28-30 at Stokes Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 2-6. Cost is $50 per player and includes a camp T-shirt.
The camp will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m. the first day of camp.
For more information, call (580) 927-0151.
Lady Pirate camp planned for May 21-23
The 2019 Byng Lady Pirate Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 21-23 inside the Bill Koller Field House.
The camp is open to players entering grades 3-9. Cost is $50 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt.
Session 1 will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will include players in grades 3-6. Session 2 is set for 1-4 p.m. and is for students in grades 7-9.
Coaches Trent Miller, Randi Colbert and Erin Mitchell will be the instructors.
For more information, contact Miller at (580) 310-6732.
Byng boys basketball
camp set for May 20-22
The 2019 Byng Pirate Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 20-22 at the Bertha Teague junior high gym.
The camp is open to players entering grades 3-9. Cost is $50 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt.
Session 1 will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will include players in grades 3-6. Session 2 is set for 1-4 p.m. and is for students in grades 7-9.
Camp instructors include coaches Cody Williams and BJ Echard.
For more information, call Williams at (405) 756-0838 or Echard at (405) 550-5238.
Ada Fundamentals Camp
scheduled for May 20-21
The 2019 Ada Fundamentals Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 20-21 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The camp is open to students entering grades 1-9. Cost is $30 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt.
Session 1, which includes students in grades 6-9, will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Session 2, for players in grades 1-5, will run from 1-4 p.m.
Coaches include Christie Jennings, Leslie Landrum, Kaylee Byrd and others.
For more information, contact Jennings at jenningsc@adapss.com.
Ada Softball Camp to run May 23-24
The 2019 Ada Softball Camp is scheduled for May 23-24 at the Ada High School Softball Complex.
The camp is open to players ages 6-10. Cost is $30 per player and $20 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will run from 8:15-9 a.m. on the first day of camp.
Concessions will be available.
The camp, under the direction of Ada head coach Taylor Henry, will also include former University of Oklahoma player Taylor Hodges as a pitching instructor.
For more information, contact Henry at (580) 927-0816.
Ada Soccer Camp
planned for June 7-8
The 2019 Ada Soccer Camp is scheduled for June 7-8 at the Ada High Soccer Field.
The camp, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily, is open to students ages 4-13. Cost is $65 per student and includes a camp T-shirt if registered by June 1. Participants will also receive one snack per day.
To register online, go to adasoccercamp.myonlinecamp.com.
For more information, contact coach Cole Jones at (903) 456-1424 or Hannah McCullough at (870) 260-4004.
Roff Baseball Camp
to run June 3-5
The 2019 Roff High School Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 3-5 at Tiger Field.
The camp, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily, is open to boys ages 5-12.
Entry fee is $50 per camp and includes a camp T-shirt. Players can preregister or register the first day of camp between 7:30-8:15 a.m.
A concession stand will also be available.
For more information, contact camp instructors Ead Simon or Danny Baldridge.
Byng plans baseball
camp for June 10-12
The 2019 Byng Pirate Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 10-12 at Stokes Field.
The camp, which will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day, is open to players who have completed grades Kindergarten to sixth grade.
Cost is $50 per camper and will include a camp T-shirt. Campers will register from 9-9:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.
Camp instructors include coaches Chad Colbert and Jake Wellington.
For more information, contact Colbert at (580) 320-6418.
Any local coaches who wish to publicize athletic camps can send the information to sports@theadanews.com.
