Roff Baseball Camp
to run June 3-5
The 2019 Roff High School Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 3-5 at Tiger Field.
The camp, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily, is open to boys ages 5-12.
Entry fee is $50 per camp and includes a camp T-shirt. Players can preregister or register the first day of camp between 7:30-8:15 a.m.
A concession stand will also be available.
For more information, contact camp instructors Ead Simon or Danny Baldridge.
Ada Soccer Camp
planned for June 7-8
The 2019 Ada Soccer Camp is scheduled for June 7-8 at the Ada High Soccer Field.
The camp, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily, is open to students ages 4-13. Cost is $65 per student and includes a camp T-shirt if registered by June 1. Participants will also receive one snack per day.
To register online, go to adasoccercamp.myonlinecamp.com.
For more information, contact coach Cole Jones at 903-456-1424 or Hannah McCullough at 870-260-4004.
Byng plans baseball
camp for June 10-12
The 2019 Byng Pirate Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 10-12 at Stokes Field.
The camp, which will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day, is open to players who have completed grades kindergarten to sixth grade.
Cost is $50 per camper and will include a camp T-shirt. Campers will register from 9-9:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.
Camp instructors include coaches Chad Colbert and Jake Wellington.
For more information, contact Colbert at 580-320-6418.
Roff Softball Camp
coming June 17-19
The 2019 Roff Softball Camp is scheduled for June 17-19 at Tiger Field.
The camp is open to players 5 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will be from 7:15-8 a.m. on the first day of camp.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
Camp instructors include coach Jason Trimmer, former Roff coach Kathy Gregson and others.
Concessions and a snow cone truck will be available each day.
For more information, contact Trimmer at 580-399-4803.
———o———
Any local coaches who wish to publicize athletic camps can send the information to sports@theadanews.com.
