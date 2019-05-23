Local Athletic Camps

Ada Softball Camp
to run May 23-24
The 2019 Ada Softball Camp is scheduled for today and Friday at the Ada High School Softball Complex.
The camp, open to players ages 6-10, will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $30 per player and $20 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will run from 8:15-9 a.m. on the first day of camp.
Concessions will be available.
The camp, under the direction of Ada head coach Taylor Henry, will also include former University of Oklahoma player Taylor Hodges as a pitching instructor.
For more information, contact Henry at 580-927-0816.
New Byng coach to
instruct softball camp
The 2019 Byng Softball Camp is scheduled for May 28-30 at Stokes Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 2-6. Cost is $50 per player and includes a camp T-shirt.
The camp will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m. the first day of camp.
For more information, call 580-927-0151.
Fighting Pirate Tennis
Camp set for May 28-30
The 2019 Fighting Pirate Tennis Camp is scheduled for May 28-30 at the Byng tennis courts.
The camp, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon each day, is open to players entring grades 4-12.
The first session, for campers in grades 4-8, wil run from 8-10 a.m. and campers in grades 9-12 will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $30 per camper.
For more information or to register, email coach Toby Sanders at toby.sanders@byngschools.org.
Roff Baseball Camp
to run June 3-5
The 2019 Roff High School Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 3-5 at Tiger Field.
The camp, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily, is open to boys ages 5-12.
Entry fee is $50 per camp and includes a camp T-shirt. Players can preregister or register the first day of camp between 7:30-8:15 a.m.
A concession stand will also be available.
For more information, contact camp instructors Ead Simon or Danny Baldridge.
Ada Soccer Camp
planned for June 7-8
The 2019 Ada Soccer Camp is scheduled for June 7-8 at the Ada High Soccer Field.
The camp, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily, is open to students ages 4-13. Cost is $65 per student and includes a camp T-shirt if registered by June 1. Participants will also receive one snack per day.
To register online, go to adasoccercamp.myonlinecamp.com.
For more information, contact coach Cole Jones at 903-456-1424 or Hannah McCullough at 870-260-4004.
Byng plans baseball
camp for June 10-12
The 2019 Byng Pirate Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 10-12 at Stokes Field.
The camp, which will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day, is open to players who have completed grades kindergarten to sixth grade.
Cost is $50 per camper and will include a camp T-shirt. Campers will register from 9-9:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.
Camp instructors include coaches Chad Colbert and Jake Wellington.
For more information, contact Colbert at 580-320-6418.
Roff Softball Camp
coming June 17-19
The 2019 Roff Softball Camp is scheduled for June 17-19 at Tiger Field.
The camp is open to players 5 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will be from 7:15-8 a.m. on the first day of camp.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
Camp instructors include coach Jason Trimmer, former Roff coach Kathy Gregson and others.
Concessions and a snow cone truck will be available each day.
For more information, contact Trimmer at 580-399-4803.
Any local coaches who wish to publicize athletic camps can send the information to sports@theadanews.com.
