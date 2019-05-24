Local Athletic Camps

New Byng coach to instruct softball camp
The 2019 Byng Softball Camp, under the direction of new head coach Markus Carr, is scheduled for May 28-30 at Stokes Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 2-6. Cost is $50 per player and includes a camp T-shirt.
The camp will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m. the first day of camp.
For more information, call 580-927-0151.
Fighting Pirate Tennis
Camp set for May 28-30
The 2019 Fighting Pirate Tennis Camp is scheduled for May 28-30 at the Byng tennis courts.
The camp, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon each day, is open to players entring grades 4-12.
The first session, for campers in grades 4-8, wil run from 8-10 a.m. and campers in grades 9-12 will meet from 10 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $30 per camper.
For more information or to register, email coach Toby Sanders at toby.sanders@byngschools.org.
