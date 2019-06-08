Byng plans baseballcamp for June 10-12
The 2019 Byng Pirate Baseball Camp is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday at Stokes Field.
The camp, which will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day, is open to players who have completed grades kindergarten to sixth grade.
Cost is $50 per camper and will include a camp T-shirt. Campers will register from 9-9:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.
Camp instructors include coaches Chad Colbert and Jake Wellington.
For more information, contact Colbert at 580-320-6418.
Roff Softball Campcoming June 17-19
The 2019 Roff Softball Camp is scheduled for June 17-19 at Tiger Field.
The camp is open to players 5 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will be from 7:15-8 a.m. on the first day of camp.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
Camp instructors include coach Jason Trimmer, former Roff coach Kathy Gregson and others.
Concessions and a snow cone truck will be available each day.
For more information, contact Trimmer at 580-399-4803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.