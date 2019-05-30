Ada Elite Camp

tips off June 3

The 2019 Lady Cougar Elite Camp is scheduled for June 3-5 inside the Cougar Activity Center.

The camp, open to players entering grades 6-12, is $45 per camper. Session 1, open to girls and boys ages 6-8, will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Session 2, for girls ages 9-12 only, will run from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Ada girls coach Christie Jennings at jenningsc@adapss.com

Roff Baseball Camp

to run June 3-5

The 2019 Roff High School Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 3-5 at Tiger Field.

The camp, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily, is open to boys ages 5-12.

Entry fee is $50 per camp and includes a camp T-shirt. Players can preregister or register the first day of camp between 7:30-8:15 a.m.

A concession stand will also be available.

For more information, contact camp instructors Ead Simon or Danny Baldridge.

Ada Soccer Camp

planned for June 7-8

The 2019 Ada Soccer Camp is scheduled for June 7-8 at the Ada High Soccer Field.

The camp, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily, is open to students ages 4-13. Cost is $65 per student and includes a camp T-shirt if registered by June 1. Participants will also receive one snack per day.

To register online, go to adasoccercamp.myonlinecamp.com.

For more information, contact coach Cole Jones at 903-456-1424 or Hannah McCullough at 870-260-4004.

Byng plans baseball

camp for June 10-12

The 2019 Byng Pirate Baseball Camp is scheduled for June 10-12 at Stokes Field.

The camp, which will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day, is open to players who have completed grades kindergarten to sixth grade.

Cost is $50 per camper and will include a camp T-shirt. Campers will register from 9-9:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.

Camp instructors include coaches Chad Colbert and Jake Wellington.

For more information, contact Colbert at 580-320-6418.

Roff Softball Camp

coming June 17-19

The 2019 Roff Softball Camp is scheduled for June 17-19 at Tiger Field.

The camp is open to players 5 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional sibling and will include a camp T-shirt. Registration will be from 7:15-8 a.m. on the first day of camp.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon daily.

Camp instructors include coach Jason Trimmer, former Roff coach Kathy Gregson and others.

Concessions and a snow cone truck will be available each day.

For more information, contact Trimmer at 580-399-4803.

———o———

Any local coaches who wish to publicize athletic camps can send the information to sports@theadanews.com.

