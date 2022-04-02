Four local athletes were named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams. The rosters were released by the OGBA last week.
The area All-Staters included Shayla Wofford of Ada, Alexus Belcher of Vanoss, Jaedyn Getman of Stratford and Taryn Batterton of Latta.
The games are scheduled for June 4 at Mustang High School. The large-school game will be at 2 p.m., the middle-school game at 3:30 p.m. and the small school at 5 p.m.
SHAYLA WOFFORD
Wofford was selected as part of the Middle East team. She averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during her four-year career as a Lady Cougar.
“Shayla was huge for us on both ends of the floor,” said Ada High School girls coach Christie Jennings. “It was the defensive end where she made the most improvement. She blocked an average of two shots a game her senior year, but she altered so many more. Her presence allowed us to get out and pressure knowing she was protecting the paint.”
Jennings said her hard work paid off.
“Shayla is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, and she is as good of a leader as you will find,” she said. “She is very deserving of this award. Her future is going to be bright in Surprise, Arizona at Ottawa University.”
Other members of the Middle East team include Kylie Eubanks, Keys; Ava Greer, Tulsa Holland Hall; Bailey Layman, Cleveland; Jaylee Lopez, Idabel; Kyleigh Ortiz, Kansas; Camille Pritchard, Bristow; Kaydrin Scott, Hugo; Racheal Watie, Roland; and Jenna Whiteley, Fort Gibson.
Jay’s Tony Rosebroug and Bristow’s Matt Mogan will coach the Middle East.
ALEXUS BELCHER
Belcher is listed on the Small East Roster. She averaged 16.2 points and four rebounds per contest during her senior campaign.
“That’s one of the biggest honors a player can achieve,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “She was one of the best scorers in our class and a huge part of our success.”
Other members of the Small East team include Taryn Batterton, Latta; Raelyn Delt, Howe; Shiloh Fletcher, Howe; Makenzie Gill, Dale; Grace Goins, Fairland; Abby Harelson, Okemah; Kelsie McCollom, Ripley; Maddie Ramsey, Howe; Mika Scott, Pocola; Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey, Crowder; Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg; Austyn Wright, Whitesboro; and Faith Wright, Dale.
Dale’s Eric Smith and Crowder’s Ashley Rush will coach the Small East.
JAEDYN GETMAN
Getman will be part of the Small West roster. She averaged 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Bulldogs during her senior year.
“It’s so awesome when you have a player that has worked so hard and been a joy to coach get rewarded. Jaedyn Getman is one of the best players with the best attitude and work ethic that has stepped through the doors of Stratford High School,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage. “I look forward to watching her continue her basketball career at Oklahoma Baptist University.”
Other members of the Small West team include Abby Bates, Navajo; Jena Bay, Shattuck; Brooklyn Bayless, Arnett; Kira Berkey, Hydro-Eakly; Rees Berkey, Hydro-Eakly; Hensley Eaton, Lomega; Corky Hall, Duke; Devynn Harris, Amber-Pocasset; Alli Harvey, Lookeba-Sickles; Ashlan Light, Garber; Lexie McLemore, Cyril; Jaime Peffer, Merritt; Hollie Stalder, Hooker; and Jadyn Watkins, Vici.
Hydro-Eakly’s Jeremy Tharpe and Canute’s Tatum Ridling will coach the Small West.
TARYN BATTERTON
Batteron joins Belcher on the Small East All-State squad. She averaged 13.9 points and seven rebounds per contest during her senior campaign.
“Taryn has been a huge part of our success for the past four years,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “She was the focal point of our opponents’ defense every night. We are very proud of her and she is well-deserving of this accolade.”
Other members of the Small East team include Alexus Belcher, Vanoss; Raelyn Delt, Howe; Shiloh Fletcher, Howe; Makenzie Gill, Dale; Grace Goins, Fairland; Abby Harelson, Okemah; Kelsie McCollom, Ripley; Maddie Ramsey, Howe; Mika Scott, Pocola; Samantha Shanks, Webbers Falls; Maggie Sockey, Crowder; Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg; Austyn Wright, Whitesboro; and Faith Wright, Dale.
Other OGBCA award winners included Jim Wingfield, the Junior High East Coach of the Year.
“He has done a great job developing our players so that they will be ready for high school,” Hurt said.
The Southeast Region Coaches of the year were Jim Jenson of Pittsburg (Small School), Glen Cone of Stilwell (Middle School) and Jarrod Owen of McAlester (Big School).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.