EDMOND — The Konawa High School girls cross country team finished 13th at the Class 2A state meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Hooker won the 2A title with 44 points, while Boise City was runner-up with 64 points and Watonga was third at 155.
The Lady Tigers finished with 308 points.
Senior Tyra Yahola led the KHS group with a time of 14:12.38, good enough for 45th place in the two-mile run. Junior Hannah Gee was next, finishing 59th in 14:24.23.
Other Konawa runners included sophomore Malena Whitekiller (14:54.51), senior Brianna Porter (14:57.86), freshman Lydia Gee (15:31.12) and junior Kristin Johnson (16:29.02).
Stonewall freshman Lilly Wyche finished 32nd with a time of 13:58.20 and her freshman teammate Carlee Gayler followed at 15:38.29.
The Calvin Lady Bulldogs finished 18th in the 2A team standings. Their top runners were sophomore Nariah Bump, who finished with a tine of 14:45.71 and junior Mena Harrison (14:52.73) and junior Rachel Janda (15:02.20).
BOYS
The Calvin Bulldogs finished third in the boy Class 2A State Cross Country meet.
Timberlake won the championship with a score of 96, Hooker was runner-up at 101 and the Bulldogs finished with 144 total points.
Senior Jaiden Guffey led the CHS charge, finishing 12th in a time of 17:37.18. Senior Kobe Harrison was 25th in 18:23.38 and senior Jacobie Lacy finished 40th in 19:00.79.
Other Calvin runners were senior Jonas Winningham (19:13.01), freshman Tyler Raney (19:20.17), freshman Caleb Rockey (20:14.23) and freshman Jace Dickey (20:36.00).
Latta sophomore Braydan Hill finished 56th out of 155 runners with a time of 19:19.01.
