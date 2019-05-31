Five local players are part of the 2019 Oklahoma Native All-State baseball teams. The Oklahoma Native All-State Association released the list earlier this week.
The 35-player list includes the Stonewall duo of Bryce Holland and Jarret Ellis, the Latta combo of Dawson Dansby and Randis Gray and Byng standout Nolan Feazle.
The ONASA All-State Games are scheduled for June 14 at Bacone College in Muskogee. ONASA sports include baseball, girls and boys basketball, softball, cross-country and golf.
• Holland hit .350 for the Longhorns with two home runs, four doubles, 24 RBIs and 21 runs scored. The SHS ace finished 4-0 on the mound with a sizzling 1.25 ERA. He struck out 44 and walked just four in 28 innings.
• Ellis hit a team-best .483 with nine home runs, eight doubles, 43 RBIs and 30 runs scored. Ellis went 3-3 from the mound with a 2.31 ERA. He registered 32 strikeouts and 14 walks in 33.1 innings.
“Those are two well-deserving kids,” Stonewall head coach Chuck Barton said. “Both were large contributors to Stonewall baseball’s success.”
• Dansby batted .302 for Latta with one home run, 24 RBIs, nine doubles and 24 runs scored.
• Gray hit .397 for the Panthers with two home runs, 12 doubles, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 30 games. He finished 4-4 on the mound with a 2.68 ERA. He struck out 38 and walked 17 in 44.1 innings.
• Feazle hit 3.27 with two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 28 RBIs and 24 runs scored for the Pirates. He was dominant on the mound for Byng, going 3-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He finished the spring with 52 strikeouts and nine walks and added a pair of saves in 40.1 innings of work.
The ONASA All-State softball teams included local players Clio Heath of Stonewall, Sunzie Harrison of Allen and Katy Tice of Stratford.
Heath hit .772 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs. She also clubbed 23 doubles, three triples and scored 65 runs.
Earlier in May, Latta’s Emma Epperly was named to the ONASA All-State girls basketball team and Allen’s Tadyn Walker was named to the boys basketball squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.