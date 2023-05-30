UNION CITY — The Ada Braves got dominant pitching and the Ada A’s scored 28 runs in three games to open the 2023 summer season Friday and Saturday at the Union City Festival.
The Braves blasted TBT Oklahoma Ballers 12-0 in their festival opener before blanking the Oklahoma Mudcats 9-0 in Game 2 on Friday. The Braves, now 2-0, were rained out on Saturday and are scheduled to compete in Bethany this weekend. That schedule was not made available at press time.
The Ada A’s edged the Elk City Mudcats 7-4 before dropping an 11-8 decision to the Oklahoma Mudcats 18U team on Friday. The young Post 72 squad rolled past the Oklahoma Ballers 13-3 on Saturday before the rains came. The A’s are scheduled to compete in the 2023 Conners State June Showcase which begins Thursday in Warner. Ada’s first contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. against Sandlot Roberts.
A’s head coach Morgan Turner said while his team’s offensive output was impressive, he was also happy with the Post 72 pitching in Union City.
“One thing that stuck out to me though is the pitching. I threw six different arms and walks were not an issue with any of them. That was the most impressive part to me,” he said. “And to not only leave Union City 2-1 but to leave knowing we left everything out there is a great way to start.”
Braves 12, Oklahoma Ballers 0
The Braves erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and rolled to the victory.
Jagger Caldwell earned the mound win for the Post 72 club. He struck out six and walked three in five shutout innings.
Easton Wilkinson finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Braves, while Pete Goodson went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and two RBIs. Tagen Simon and Walt Kerr also hit doubles for the locals.
Braves 5, Oklahoma Mudcats 0
This time Walk Kerr turned in a strong pitching effort for the Post 72 club. He struck out five in a complete-game effort.
The Braves’ defense was also on point, helped by five double plays by the defensive duo of shortstop Tagen Simon and second baseman Elvis Edwards.
Simon and Edwards were also two of Ada’s hitting leaders. Simon finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Edwards turned in a pair of singles.
Kerr finished 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to help his own cause, while Dalton O’Dell went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Pete Goodson led the Braves at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs.
Ada A’s 13, Oklahoma Ballers 3
The game was knotted at 3-3 before the A’s used a 10-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning to take control.
JD Duggan led the Ada offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kendon Wood blasted a solo home run and went 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored, while Ryan Shelton finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Brayden McGilbray ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for Ada and Luke Foreman walked and scored two runs.
Colten Cole earned the mound win for the A’s. He struck out six, walked two and allowed one earned run in 2.1 innings. Trevor Story closed out the contest for the locals.
Ada A’s 7, Elk City Mudcats 4
The A’s were clinging to a 4-2 lead before getting some breathing room with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. JD Dugan ripped a two-RBI triple in the uprising and scored on a sacrifice fly from Keith Cook. Dugan finished 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in an eight-hit A’s offense.
Colten Cole went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored for the Aa’s, while Kendon Wood finished 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Wood was the winning hurler for the Post 72 squad. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in four innings. Chalin Robertson finished up on the bump.
Oklahoma Mudcats 11, Ada A’s 8
The Mudcats quickly erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring seven unanswered runs to grab a 7-3 lead after three innings.
The A’s pushed across three runs in the top of the fourth inning to get within 7-6, but the Mudcats got all three runs back in the bottom of the inning and held off the Post 72 squad.
Keith Cook had half of the Ada A’s hits, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Kendon Wood went 1-fo-r-1 with two walks and two RBIs and Luke Foreman finished 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored. JD Dugan had the other A’s hit.
C Randell led the Mudcats, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. T Taylor finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Dugan absorbed the pitching loss for Ada. He struck out four and walked four in four innings. He got relief help from Foreman.
Two Mudcat pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and eight walks in the six-inning contest.
