Local Class 2A and Class 4A high school basketball teams learned their playoff fates earlier this week when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association released Area assignments.
Following is a closer look at the playoff paths of the big-school basketball teams in The Ada News coverage area.
CLASS 4A Area III
Byng is the only local school in this area and will make the 122-mile trip to Broken Bow for a Class 4A District Tournament.
The Byng girls were 12-6 entering Friday’s road trip to Sulphur, while the Pirates were standing at 12-7.
The Broken Bow girls were 6-14 before Friday’s home game against Atoka, while the Savages entered at 15-6.
Ranked girls teams in Area III include No. 2 Classen SAS, No. 18 Tecumseh, No. 13 Muldrow, and No. 8 Ft. Gibson.
Ranked boys teams in Area III include No. 7 Classen SAS, No. 4 Crossings Christian, No. 10 Mount St. Mary, No. 16 Ft. Gibson, and No. 14 Perkins-Tryon.
“4A basketball is such a juggernaut that I don’t know of any team that has an easy path through their area,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha.
“With that being said, I was pleased with where we were sent and what our area looks like in comparison to other teams. Districts at Broken Bow will be a tall task, but at this time of the year nothing comes easy,” he continued. “Although we will be on the road for close to three hours, it is a familiar location for the boys and myself. We went to a Team Camp this summer in Broken Bow and stayed overnight at my grandparents’ home located in my hometown of Fort Towson. I think the familiarity with the area and opponent will ease some of their nerves and tension as we prepare for the game.”
The Byng teams will host a Class 4A Regional Tournament inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse and the area tournament will be played at Checotah High School 102 miles away.
“On a positive note, we will be playing at home for our regional games so that definitely gives us an advantage in terms of comfortability and less travel” Samaha said. “We are looking forward to competing and coaching our young men in the playoffs.”
CLASS 4A Area IV
Both Ada High School basketball teams will host a district tournament with Bridge Creek.
The seventh-ranked Lady Cougars owned a 16-4 record before battling arch-rival McAlester Friday night, while the Ada boys were 12-9 heading into that matchup.
The Bridge Creek girls were 3-18 heading into a Friday road game at Marlow, while the Bobcats sported a 15-6 record.
Teams from Sulphur are also included in Area IV and will host Newcastle in a district doubleheader.
The SHS girls were 14-6 heading into Friday night’s showdown with Byng, while the Bulldogs entered at 13-7.
Sulphur will also be a part of the regional at Ada High School.
Ranked girls teams out of Area IV include No. 19 Plainview, No. 20 Blanchard, No. 1 Tuttle and No. 12 Anadarko.
Ranked boys teams in Area IV include: No. 3 Heritage Hall, No. 8 Newcastle, No. 5 Tuttle and No. 17 Anadarko.
Ada will host a 4A Regional Tournament and the area tournament will be played at Shawnee High School.
CLASS 2A Area IV
Teams from Latta and Stratford are tucked away in Area IV in Class 2A.
Latta’s basketball teams will host Dibble in District Tournament play, while Stratford travels all the way to Hinton for district tournament action — a 126-mile trip.
The fifth-ranked Lady Panthers were 17-4 before duking it out with Dale on Friday, while the Panthers stood at 7-14.
The Dibble girls were 9-11 before traveling to Minco on Friday, while the Demons were 10-10.
The Stratford girls are 17-5 and carried an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with Wynnewood. The Bulldogs were 7-14.
Should the local teams all win their district contest, they would play each other in the first round of a Class 2A Regional Tournament at Bridge Creek High School.
Ranked girls teams in 2A Area IV include No. 19 Calera, No. 3 Dale and No. 13 Okemah.
Ranked boys teams in the area include: No. 14 Hobart, No. 6 Hinton, No. 11 Magnum, No. 20 Wynnewood, No. 1 Dale and No. 15 Okemah.
The Area Tournament will be hosted by Chickasha High School.
