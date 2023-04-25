Littlefield sparks Latta in win over Stratford

STRATFORD — The Latta High School baseball team spoiled Senior Night for Stratford with a 14-2 victory over the Bulldogs Friday night.
Latta, ranked No. 17 in Class 2A, improved to 14-10 on the year, while Stratford — mired in a nine-game losing streak — dropped to 5-12.
Latta is scheduled to host Oklahoma Christian Academy for a best-of-three Class 2A District Tournament beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Panther Park. The Bulldogs travel to Tishomingo on Thursday for a 2A District Tournament. Stratford split a pair of games with the Indians earlier this spring.
In Friday’s matchup, Latta scored nine runs in the top of the first inning to grab the early momentum.
Freshman Reese Littlefield was the catalyst in Latta’s early volley. After Carson Abbott walked and Kaleb Goodwin was hit by a pitch, Little cracked a run-scoring double to get Latta on the scoreboard.
Later in the inning, Littlefield stepped to the plate and belted a double to left field that emptied the bases and capped Latta’s huge first inning. He was thrown out at third trying to stretch the double into a triple for the final out of the frame. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead a six-hit Latta offense.
Littlefield also pitched all three innings of the run-rule victory to earn the mound win. He struck out six, walked four and allowed two earned runs.
Zeagan Stewart ripped a triple and drove in a run in a pinch-hit appearance in the top of the third inning. He scored the final run of the game on an RBI groundout from Thomas Morrow.
Senior Jackson Presley finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Panthers. Hunter Price also had a hit and drove in a run for the visitors.
The Stratford offense consisted of a two-RBI double by Canaan Weddle and a base hit from Blake English. The Bulldogs committed four errors in the contest.
Jase Fulks got the start on the bump for the home team. He left after facing just 10 batters. He walked two, struck out one and allowed three earned runs. Josiah Stevens and Weddle pitched in relief for Stratford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.