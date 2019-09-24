Lions take bite out of ECU soccer team

The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team defeated East Central 3-0 Saturday afternoon amid ECU’s Homecoming celebrations.
TAMUC got two goals from Tehillah Ndhlovu in the shutout victory.
The win brings the Lions to 3-1-1 on the year, while the Tigers fall to 2-4-0 on the year.
“It was another good win on the road. We had some contributions from some different players today, and that really helped,” said TAMUC head coach Neil Piper said. “The game was stale until we scored a fortunate goal late in the half. That changed the march, and we took more control of the second half.”
Ndhlovu (York, England) scored the first two goals of her collegiate career. She scored goals in the 39th and 70th minutes.
Kasey Sorbers (Rowlett-Sachse) scored on a header goal off a corner kick in the 79th minute.
Goalkeeper Jen Peters (Allen) earned her fourth shutout of the season, saving all five ECU shots on goal.
The Lions outshot the Tigers 19-10 in the match, including 9-2 in the second half.
Mollie Nance, a junior from Broken Arrow, played the first 80:45 in the net for ECU and registered two saves while allowing three goals. Madison Wilson, a graduate of Ada High School, saw her first career action as the Tigers’ goalkeeper. She played the final 9:15 of the game and didn’t have to face a shot.
East Central will start the Great American Conference portion of the season Oct. 2, when Southwestern visits Tiger Field.
———o———
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
