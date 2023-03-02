Lindsay resigns as ECU head volleyball coach

East Central University Athletic Director Matt Cole has announced that Cheri Lindsay will be stepping down as the head coach of the Tiger volleyball team to pursue another coaching opportunity.
“I would like to thank coach Lindsay for being a tremendous leader,” said Cole. “She has transformed our volleyball program into a contender in the GAC and I wish her nothing but success in her next endeavor.”
Lindsay has been at the helm of the Tiger volleyball program since the Spring of 2020, inheriting a program that was 2-29, and finished last in the Great American Conference with a 1-15 record the previous season. During her three years here, she amassed a record of 35-38 overall and 25-17 in GAC play.
“We appreciate all that coach Lindsay has done to improve the Tiger volleyball program over the past three seasons,” ECU President Wendell Godwin said. “She was someone who gave everything she had to ECU, our community, and the team. Our student athletes were positively impacted by her commitment to excellence and passion. We wish her continued success in her career. Our program has a bright future.”
In her first season with the reins, she guided the Tigers to the Great American Conference Championship tournament, which prior to 2020, ECU volleyball had not made an appearance since 2013.
In 2021, there were more signs of the program turning around as the Tigers achieved their first winning season in school history, set the most wins in a single season and went on a nine-match winning streak for the longest in program history, finishing with a 15-14 overall record. The previous record was 14 wins in 2009 and 2011.
This past season, ECU volleyball tied their record of most wins in a season with 15 and claimed the No. 5 seed at the Great American Conference Championship tournament.
“I truly value the time that I have spent here at East Central University as the head volleyball coach,” Lindsay said. “This school, the players, and the administration will always hold a special place in my heart.”
A search for the next Tigers head volleyball coach is underway.
