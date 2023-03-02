Lindsay resigns as ECU head volleyball coach

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.