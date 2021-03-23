Liddell receives threats after loss to ORU

INDIANAPOLIS — After two-seed Ohio State’s 75-72 upset loss to 15-seed Oral Roberts on Friday, star sophomore Buckeye forward E.J. Liddell was the victim of threats on social media.
Liddell, who scored 23 points in the loss, posted the threats on his Twitter account, with the following response:
“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” Liddell wrote. “Comments don’t get to me but I just wanna know why. I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this. This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus.”
According to ESPN.com’s Myron Medcalf, Ohio State has reached out to law enforcement to investigate the threats.
