LEXINGTON — Lexington got off to a quick start with 13 points in the first quarter and shut Allen out in the second half of a 21-7 win over the visiting Mustangs Friday night.
Allen quarterback Garrett Nix was solid in defeat for the Mustangs. He rushed for 57 yards on 19 carries and also completed 8-of-11 passes for 80 yards.
Brayden Tatum scored Allen’s lone touchdown — a 1-yard rush in the second quarter that cut the AHS deficit to 13-7 at halftime. Clayton Shackelford kicked the extra point.
Quinton Walker had two catches for 50 yards and Emmett Koomce had three grabs for 25 yards for the Mustangs.
Tagus Howard led Allen’s defensive effort with 15 total tackles, while Caden Howard added 12 tackles and forced a fumble.
Shawn Husband had a fumble recovery for the locals.
Allen hosts Stratford Friday night in an all-area Week 2 matchup.
