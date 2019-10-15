Lexington holds off Stratford

LEXINGTON – Gus Smith scored a pair of touchdowns off a 35-yard interception return and a 75-yard blocked field goal runback but it wasn’t enough Friday night as the Stratford Bulldogs were on the short end of a 20-16 score with host Lexington.
Stratford had just 136 yards of offense and committed three turnovers while Lexington’s Colton Penner hooked up with Jaylen Cottrell on scoring passes of 33 and 21 yards. Penner also rushed for a 4-yard TD for the winners.
“Our guys kept fighting all night long and I was very proud of their effort,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We have had to battle through some pretty tough adversity with several players sidelined right now, but we have some kids giving everything they have and I am proud of them. It was a tough loss, but we battled until the end and gave ourselves an opportunity toward the end of the game.”
Smith topped both the offensive and defensive efforts for Stratford as he netted 40 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 30 yards. Smith also totaled a team-leading 19 tackles and had the one interception which was returned for a touchdown.
Russell Caton registered 18 tackles, Laken Dempsey had 13 while Britt Bradstreet and Aaron Carter ended up with six apiece for Stratford.
Through the air for Lexington, Penner was 14-of-24 for 195 yards and the two touchdowns to Cottrell with one thrown pickoff.
Smith’s 35-yard interception return for a TD got Stratford on the board first with 7:25 to go before halftime. Smith then connected with Dylan Carter for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Then, with 1:50 remaining before the break, Penner passed to Cottrell for a 33-yard scoring pass to pull Lexington within 8-6. Lexington was unable to convert on the 2-point conversion run.
Lexington then took the lead for good with 2:10 left in the third quarter off Penner’s 4-yard touchdown run. Once again, the conversion run failed as the score remained 12-8.
With 8:43 to go in the fourth, Lexington built on its advantage after Penner hooked up with Cottrell on the 21-yard TD pass to make it 18-8. Then Penner’s 2-point conversion pass was completed to Cottrell for a 20-8 Lexington lead.
Stratford made it interesting when Smith returned a blocked field goal 75 yards for a touchdown with 1:37 remaining and Payton Wood passed to Brisyn Markovich for the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to four.
However, Stratford was unable to get closer.
The Bulldogs will try to get back on the winning track Thursday as they host Washington at 7 p.m. at Blackburn Field in a fall break contest.
