Levine named new MSC women's basketball coach

TISHOMINGO — Murray State College has hired Nate Levine as its new women’s basketball coach.
Levine takes over a program that reached stellar heights over the past four years, including three Region 2 championships and qualifying for the NJCAA Division I National Tournament each of those campaigns.
“I am blessed for the opportunity to be able to take over an outstanding Murray State program,” Levine commented. “Coach Lowe and his staff have done an amazing job and established something strong to build upon. My vision is to use my energy for recruiting and style of play to try and continue to do just that.”
Levine comes from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, where he served as the women’s basketball assistant coach for two years. Being part of the basketball staff for five years, Levine worked with all aspects of the program, including recruiting, advanced scouting and prep, team travel, camps, and team gear and equipment, while also overseeing managers, practice players and assisting with academics.
“I already have deep recruiting connections in Texas, especially in the Dallas area,” he commented. “I will continue conversations with those prospects, but in a different way now as a head coach. I’m already looking at several players to add for next year. I plan to recruit the type of athletes who want to be pushed and held accountable, and hopefully turn them into the best possible person and player for their next opportunity.”
“We believe that Coach Levine will successfully build upon the excellent foundation here at Murray State, developing student-athletes and engaging our community to create an excellent campus environment,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “I’m excited to see what this next chapter in our Lady Aggies basketball program will bring.”
Levine is a 2015 graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration on management and human resources.
“There were a lot of quality applicants that applied for this position,” Athletic Director Justin Cellum stated. “It didn’t take long for our committee to conclude that Coach Levine was the best candidate for the job. His energy and his ability to connect to student-athletes will serve our women’s basketball program well. We are very excited to add Coach Levine to the Aggie family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.