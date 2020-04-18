Let's open college football practice back up

NORMAN — Bob Stoops closed Oklahoma football practice a long time ago. When and if college football ever returns, it’s time to open it back up again.
Once safe, bang, do it.
In a post-coronavirus world or a we’ve-figured-out-how-we-can-live-safely-in-a-coronavirus world, it’s time to do what’s been previously commonplace, yet long abandoned.
It will be time to do it not because fears of giving away competitive advantage have been overblown to the point of paranoia and insanity — though they totally have been — but because, whenever it’s time to get back on the field again, the fans deserve it.
The fans deserve it.
The vendors deserve it.
Even media deserves it.
Every single entity that’s supported by Sooner football economically, emotionally, personally will deserve it.
Heck, if the athletic department wants to charge something nominal like $5 for the privilege, 12-and-under get in free, sure, go ahead. Sell snow cones, too.
Imagine, making $10,000 (or vastly more) off every football practice. It might even cover the cost of security the athletic department’s been paying out for about 15 years of closed practices, with all those people in yellow shirts guarding patches of fencing.
As for spy concerns, as long as the Sooners continue practicing on OU’s rugby fields, they’re not allowed to have any, because from the apartments and condos facing Chautauqua Avenue across the street, practice can be viewed already. Anybody with a decent camera can record practice from their living room. Beyond all that, it’s the right thing to do.
In a normal world, the spring game would have been played this weekend and, though, as a media member, I tend to find that one bit of actual watching-football access to be much ado about nothing, tens of thousands of Sooner fans find it a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
They wear the colors, they cheer, they exercise their fandom in myriad ways that have been taken from them this spring.
So, when practice resumes, whenever it resumes, it’s time to let them in again. Whether it’s first thing in the morning, or in prime time to get out of the heat, let them in.
Let them in and they’re bound to stock up on Sooner caps, shirts and visors. Maybe, over the course of three weeks, if you’ve got them to sell, they’ll even buy print editions of the media guide.
Let practice out at 11 a.m. or begin at 7 p.m., and those fans might swarm Campus Corner for lunch or dinner. Bring back two-a-days, and they might swarm it for both.
Letting folks like me in, though you might be stealing a couple hours from another worthy endeavor, means we can write better, more insightful stuff, which might generate more readers, which might help our bottom line, to say nothing of all the radio and internet folks that have forever aired “practice reports” without the benefit of watching practice.
We’re all hurting.
The president may be willing for people to die in the name of economic stimulus in the middle of a pandemic, but this is not a scintilla of that.
This is about, once it really is safe to go back out again, giving the fans a new place to go, a place they can exercise their fandom again, helping prop up the businesses that will have suffered while they couldn’t, offering something more valuable than conjecture for the folks who cover the team and maybe allowing the program to make a few bucks, too.
You could do it on the rugby fields and have fans standing several deep on one side of a rope, or you could do it on the intramural fields, where there’s all the space in the world, and bring in temporary bleachers and a bouncy castle, multiple food options (and snow cones). Billy Sims can sign autographs. Whatever. It’ll be a hoot.
You could make it fun.
Maybe give a whole lot of people who need a little social excitement, who’ve gone without for weeks and months, some social excitement.
They love Sooner football. Allow them to love it more.
It’s a thought.
You can even pretend you came up with it first.
