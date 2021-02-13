ROFF — Roff freshman Kaden Darnell came down the court after hitting a 3-pointer and held up five fingers, signifying that he just made his fifth shot from downtown.
Minutes later, he needed both hands.
Darnell came off the bench and hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points during the Tigers’ 89-38 rout of Thackerville in a do-or-die contest at the Class B District Tournament Thursday night in Roff.
The second-ranked Tigers improved to 23-1 and advanced to Friday’s district title contest.
The Wildcats finished their season at 7-11.
“Our guys played really well all around tonight. We really played good defensively, shared the ball, and rebounded great,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “It was a great start to our playoff run.”
It was Darnell that stole the show, getting hot from beyond the arc.
“It was fun seeing Kaden get hot offensively tonight. This group has a number of guys that work extremely hard every day and Kaden is one of the hardest workers. It’s neat to see that pay off in games,” he said.
The Tigers were all business right from the start, exploding for 36 points in the first quarter. Roff pitched a second-quarter shutout, outscoring Thackerville 18-0 to carry a 54-6 lead into halftime.
Trayson Miller scored 12 points for the Tigers and Cade Baldridge hit double digits with 10. Tallen Bagwell and Conner Owens followed with nine points each. A total of 11 RHS players reached the scoring column.
As a team, Roff fired in 14 3-point shots. Baldridge hit a trio of 3-pointers, Brighton Gregory hit a pair of treys and the following each made one shot from long range — Kagan Hunneycut, Drew Sheppard and Nate Sheppard.
Thackerville got a team-best 14 points from Nathan Wolfe and 10 more from Justice Rodriguez. Wolfe hit four 3-pointers and Rodriguez made three.
