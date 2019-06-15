Lauren Chamberlain  wants to keep advocating for women after retirement

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then strong thunderstorms after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then strong thunderstorms after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.