Laughter was the best medicine for our league team

Bowling is such a game of concentration that for many of us, the power to focus is often a bit lacking. I certainly am one who notices the more I try, the worse I usually get.
As I consider my stance, my placement and my release, I feel, “This time, the ball will go where it is supposed to go.”
Invariably and unfortunately, the ball goes exactly where my hand puts it — three to four boards away from my intended mark. And the results are splits too difficult to convert, missed spares and many times, gutter balls.
Such was the case during the Monday Night League this week. Our team is learning what it feels like to be at the bottom. However, everyone on our team is such an eternal optimist that we many times just say, “It’s only a game,” or “We’ll do better next game, next week, etc.”
I would dare say any bowler who has bowled a few games has quietly uttered those very words. Yet, there are those who truly take it so seriously that being around them is very stressful.
We are so fortunate in that we have a wonderful group of teams who make up the Monday Night League. The teams are complimentary to each other. They cheer and root on their opposers. And of course, there is much laughter.
I have made the statement more than once, especially this year, “We don’t mind losing when the other team is so friendly and supportive.”
Two weeks ago, Derrek Thompson, one of our teammates, retorted laughingly back when I made that statement, “Yes, Ann, but we’d like to win ONE once in a while.”
We all laughed and said, “Maybe next week.”
But it seems “next week” hasn’t come yet, now five weeks later. Well, maybe that’s not exactly true. n=We did win one this week. Yahoo! We had some great motivation. I will address that a bit later.
I say this not to make light of those who are truly competitive and pride themselves on winning. They work hard and deserve the fruit of their labor. Our team has been at the top of this league as recently as a few years ago. Last year, we moved down in the rankings quite a bit. This year, well ... we are at the bottom, looking up with expectations.
For some bowlers, diligent practice helps. For others, it’s the private meditation and/or internal focus. Still, others enjoy just bowling for the sake of bowling and hope for the best. I would dare say I fit in the latter category.
Monday night, our team was trying so hard, and we were within just a few pins away from the win in two games. We all just seemed to resign ourselves to the fact that this was not our “week” either.
Suddenly, Derrek for some reason decided to put a little hat on her baby, Sam. He looked so cute. But what made it funny was the hat was a bowling shoe cover. That child looked so funny, and the faces he made were outrageous. I know later, as he gets older, he will be quite upset with his mom for that episode and picture. However, it was the comedic break we needed. We all laughed so hard and, of course, Sam laughed with us.
We are fortunate the surrounding bowlers were so accommodating, for soon they, too, were laughing. As we laughed, we relaxed. As we relaxed, it seemed, we bowled better. And YES, we won that game, albeit by a few pins, but it was one win. It was our “week” that Derrek asked for.
Later in the night, her other son (who is almost 4), came down to see her with his Nana. He had on the cutest shirt and was showing us the shark on the front of this shirt. I asked him about the shark, and he held out his shirt and modeled it for me to see better.
I told him, “Axl, I like your shirt.” He smiled the biggest smile, and we all laughed again. As he walked away, he turned to see if I were still looking. Then out of nowhere, he said, “It’s just water on the back.”
He’s right. It was a blue-green shirt with a shark jumping out of the water on the front — with nothing on the back. He just assumed it was water and wanted us to know there was nothing back there to look at — it was “just water on the back.”
Although it was funny at the time, the little fellow was sharing a bit of wisdom with us. Just like his water on the back, we need to understand that sometimes, “it’s just bowling” and nothing more. If we were pros and our livelihoods depended on the games, I might admit I’d be broke. Yet, it’s about the fun and enjoying time with friends participating in a sport which makes so many keep coming back, week after week, year after year.
Whatever your reason for bowling, enjoy your time with your friends and family.
Editor’s Note: Many teams have new members in both the Monday Night Mixers and Tuesday Night Mixers this fall. Most of the teams are also getting new shirts. Ann Stewart would like to get photographs of teams with their new shirts and spotlight those groups from time to time in this bowling report.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 5 of 36)
1 Snap On 15
2 The Bowling Stones 15
3 Split Decision 12
4 Splitz & Giggles 12
5 Misfits 11
6 Tatum Trucking 11
7 Gutter Done 11
8 Native Strikers 10
9 Rob’s ProShop 10
10 NAPA 10
11 B&S Construction 9
12 KaCee Bar 9
13 Strike-A-Lacka 7
14 The Gutter Gang 7
15 The Replacements 4
16 Spare Me 3
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Rob’s ProShop – 711, Split Decision – 669, Misfits — 667
Scratch series team: Rob’s ProShop – 1968, Misfits – 1913, Snap On — 1961
Men’s scratch game: Hunter Thompson – 243, Robbin George – 231, James Ross — 228
Men’s scratch series: James Ross – 641, Mike Moran – 225, Joe Thomas — 213
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 221, Derrek Thompson – 180, Brenda Sherbourne and Melna Morrison — 163
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 569, Derrek Thompson – 527, Brenda Sherbourne — 422
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 5 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 15
2 R2D2 and C 13
3 Rob’s ProShop 12
4 Pin Pals 12
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 8
6 D’JAVu 8
7 Misfits 7
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 776, Rob’s ProShop – 702,
Ben’s TV – 678
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 2196, Rob’s ProShop – 2014, Ben’s TV – 1919
Men’s scratch game: Ken Hoyle – 258, Robbin George – 248, Randy Daniels – 202
Men’s scratch series: Ken Hoyle – 663, Robbin George – 650, Nick Cheper – 522
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 220, Rebecca Williams – 209, Carey Brantley — 165
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 541, Rebecca Williams – 477, Carey Brantley – 446
