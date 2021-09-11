Latta sophomore Braydan Hill earned a Top 10 finish at the 23rd Annual east Central University Tiger Chase held Thursday at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
Hill finished the 5K boys race in a time of 20:13.85.
Jordan Coody of North Rock Creek High School won the medalist crown with a time of 17:41.22. Senior Ethan Lollman of Plainview was second at 18:48.79, while Anthony Sanchez of Madill finished third in 19:10.37.
Plainview won the team title with 46 points, followed by Madill at 75 and Lexington at 92.
Latta’s only other male runner was sophomore Abraham Tellez, who finished 33rd with a time of 22:54.90.
In the girls two-mile race, Latta senior Angel Jimenez was the Lady Panthers’ top finisher. She slid into the 15th spot with a time of 15:07.68.
Three Pauls Valley freshmen swept the top three places in the medalist race.
Kenzi Readnour was the champion with a time of 12:42.88, followed by Keira Readnour at 12:52.83 and Isabella Guitierrez with a time of 13:16.62.
Pauls Valley easily won the team title thanks to the performance of its freshman trio. The Lady Panthers registered 30 points, followed by Plainview at 47 and Madill at 65.
Latta senior Chloe Miller finished 64th in 20:05.97. Other Latta results included Brook Gragg at 20:16.55 and Kyndal Schlup at 21:47.35.
For the first time in recent history, Latta was the only local school that attended the meet.
Richard R. Barron | The Ada News
Latta seniors Brook Gragg and Chloe Miller run side by side during the 23rd Annual East Central University Tiger Chase Thursday evening in Ada.
