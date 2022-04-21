LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers outscored Wynnewood 39-4 in a Class 3A District Tournament sweep at home Tuesday night.
Latta won the opener 15-0 before pouncing on Wynnewood 24-4 in Game 2.
The Lady Panthers improved to 14-10 on the year, while the Lady Savages ended their season at 3-11.
Latta will host Sulphur on Monday and Coalgate on Tuesday in a pair of regional tournament tuneup contests.
Game 1
Latta 15, Wynnewood 0
Latta ended the game via the run rule by scoring 10 times in the bottom of the third inning. Triniti Cotanny drove in the last run of the game on a walk-off sacrifice fly that scored Laraby Jennings from third base.
Senior Jaylee Willis led a 12-hit Latta offense in a big way, going 3-for-3 with three home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Freshman Jaycee Presley finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Latta, while Savannah Senkel, another LHS freshman, went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Kate Williams ended up 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored for the home team.
The Lady Savages finished with five hits, all singles, by five different players. Tyley Dotson, Avery Anderson, Gracey Dotson, Addie Rozzell and Paigie Thomas all had hits for the visitors. Wynnewood was charged with six errors in the game.
Game 2
Latta 24, Wynnewood 4
Jaylee Willis was at it again in the second game, finishing 4-for-4 with four doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored from her leadoff spot in the Latta lineup. She ended up 7-for-7 with nine RBIs seven runs scored in the doubleheader.
The Lady Panthers didn’t waste any time putting the game out of reach, scoring 19 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Latta scored five more runs in the bottom of the second in their final at-bats.
Sophomore Laraby Jennings had a nice contest for Latta, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, a whopping seven RBIs and two runs scored in the Lady Panthers’ 20-hit outburst.
Taryn Batterton finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Jade Sanders went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Savannah Senkel went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Triniti Cotanny ended up 1-for-1 with a double and two walks.
Jaycie Prine finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Jaycee Preslen went 1-f-r1 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
Malory Glenn finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the home team.
Wynnewood, which committed eight more errors, finished with six hits. Gracey Dotson finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Tyle Dotson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored from her leadoff spot. Harlie Corey and Avery Anderson had the Lady Savages’ other two hits.
Stonewall surges past Byng
BYNG — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns broke open a tight game with six runs in the top of the third inning and cruised past Byng 11-1 on a cool, breezy night at the Bobby Johns Sports Complex.
Stonewall improved to 17-14 on the season, while Byng dropped to 6-15.
Both teams begin their playoff runs today.
Byng is at a Class 5A District Tournament in Sulphur and will face local rival Ada at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup.
Stonewall heads to Sterling High School for Class 2A District tournament action. The Lady Longhorns will face the Wilson-Geronimo winner at 10:50 a.m. today.
Stonewall got home runs from Talise Parnell, Jakobi Worcester and Brittney Littlefield in a 13-hit barrage.
Worcester finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Longhorns, while Littlefield went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Talise Parnell ended up 2-for-2 with a walk and one RBI and one run scored.
Lilly Wyche went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the SHS batting order. Three other Stonewall batters — Kayden Alford, Aaliyah Reeves and Faith Ross — each had one hit and one RBI.
The Lady Pirates finished with just three hits - a double by Alexa Thompson and singles by Joelee Williams and Hannah Wort.
The teams combined for eight errors — five by Stonewall and three by Byng.
Vanoss edges Roff 14-13
VANOSS — Jaycie Underwood delivered an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap a tie and give the Vanoss Lady Wolves a thrilling 14-13 win over Roff in a Tuesday night home game.
Coach Jacob Grace’s group improved to 17-12 on the season, while Roff dropped to 16-12.
Both teams will now head to district tournament action.
Roff is set to host a Class B District Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Tigers will face Springer at 1 p.m., Maysville will battle Springer at 2:30 p.m. and Roff will meet Maysville at 4 p.m.
On Friday, Vanoss is scheduled to host a Class 3A District Tournament. Stratford will play Healdton at noon, Vanoss will face the loser at 1:30 p.m. and Vanoss will meet the winner at 3 p.m.
The Lady Tigers were clinging to a 13-12 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Trinity Belcher led off with a base hit and was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Maddi Dansby. Caidence Cross followed with a single before Dansby raced home on an RBI double by Erin Khoury. Cross scored the game-winner on Underwood’s big hit.
A Danleigh Harris run-scoring single in the top of the seventh put Roff ahead 13-12.
Madi Faust led a 17-hit VHS offense, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. Khoury finished 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brinn Brassfield cracked a home run and went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Underwood finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Trinity Belcher finished 2-for-4 for the home team.
Harris led the Roff charge with a 4-for-5 outing that included a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Payton Owens finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order and Sophie Eldred went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Chloe Eldred ended up 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kailyn Gore finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Camden Simon had two hits, a walk and scored twice for the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.