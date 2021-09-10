DIBBLE — Latta senior Jade Sanders tossed a five-inning, no-hitter and the Lady Panthers dumped Dibble 10-0 in a District 2A-4 road game Tuesday night.
Coach Missy Rogers’ squad improved to 16-4 overall and remained unbeaten in district play at 11-0. Dibble fell to 15-5 and is now 9-2 in the district.
Sanders struck out 11 and walked one in four dominant innings.
LHS leadoff hitter Jaylee Willis finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Latta’s 10-hit offense. Brooklyn Ryan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Taryn Batterton launched a solo home run for the visitors, while Jaycie Prine finished 1-for-3 with four RBIs.
Latta ended its week by hosting Durant Thursday night. Healdton is scheduled to visit Swanson Field at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Lady Mustangs stampede Milburn
ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs exploded for 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised past Milburn 16-0 at home Tuesday night.
Coach Kevin Slabaugh’s team improved to 6-10 on the season, while Milburn slid to 0-12.
Allen’s big first inning included nine walks, four hit batters, a double by Macyee Davis and run-scoring singles from Brooklyn Sanders and Stoney Culley.
Sanders led Allen at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Macyee Davis finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Culley went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kaylee Davis walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times for the home team.
Macyee Davis was the winning pitcher. She struck out two, walked one and didn’t allow a hit or run in three innings.
The Lady Mustangs travel to Atoka at 4 p.m. today.
Dickson clips Roff in extra innings
ROFF — Dickson scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to slip past Roff 4-1 Tuesday at Tiger Field.
Class 4A Dickson improved to 10-5 on the year, while Class B No. 1 Roff dropped to 11-4.
The Lady Comets got RBI singles from Camie McGahey and Cailey Fryar and their third run scored when Alyssa Warren was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Dickson hurler Shelby Beard pitched all eight innings and limited Roff to just three hits, all singles. She struck out five, walked four and hit a pair of batters but didn’t allow an earned run.
Danleigh Harris pitched well in defeat for Roff. She also tossed eight complete innings and finished with six strikeouts, one walk, one hit batter and allowed just two earned runs.
Camden Simon finished 2-for-4 with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the score at 1-1 and ultimately forced extra innings. Kailyn Gore had Roff’s other hit.
Riley Mays led an 11-hit Dickson offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Taelynn Holbrook went 2-for-3.
The Lady Tigers are competing in the huge 28-team SW Shootout at Sterling this weekend.
Stonewall strolls by Kiowa
KIOWA — Stonewall scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and rolled by Kiowa 12-0 in three innings on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Longhorns, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 13-5, while Kiowa — No. 15 in Class B — fell to 12-12.
SHS freshman pitcher Talisa Parnell was solid in the three-inning contest. She struck out three, walked two and allowed just two Kiowa hits.
Lily Wyche led an eight-hit Stonewall offense from her leadoff spot, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Faith Ross went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brittney Littlefield finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors, while Aaliyah Reeves went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kiowa committed seven errors in the contest.
Stonewall met Velma-Alma Thursday in the first round of the SW Shootout at Sterling.
Stuart stops Tupelo team
STUART — Geralyn Haney scored on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Stuart Lady Hornets a thrilling 4-3 win over visiting Tupelo on Tuesday.
Tupelo, ranked No. 12 in Class B, fell to 8-9 on the season, while Class A No. 8 Stuart improved to 22-5.
Tupelo scored all three of its runs in the top of the third inning and carried a 3-2 lead into the sixth frame. But Stuart tied the game in the bottom of the sixth before scoring the game-winner in seventh.
The Lady Tigers’ third-inning volley included an RBI double by Raylee Jones and an infield single by Jaycee Stringer that drove in a run. The other run scored on a Stuart error.
Stringer led a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kaylea Palmer finished 2-for-4, while Carli Cox went 1-for-2 with two walks.
A seven-hit Stuart offense was led by Haili Igou, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Geralyn Haney finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Lady Hornets.
Kira Meaders was the winning pitcher for Stuart. She struck out six, walked four and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game outing.
Tupelo ace Ava Sliger was strong in defeat. She struck out five, walked one and allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Wayne at 4:30 p.m. today.
Vanoss splits pair at Wayne Festival
WAYNE — The Vanoss High School softball team split a pair of games Tuesday at the Wayne Festival.
The Lady Wolves dropped a 4-3 decision to Velma-Alma before edging the host Lady Bulldogs 5-4 in the late game.
Coach Jacob Grace’s team now sits at 17-9 on the year. Wayne fell to 16-10 and is 16-6.
Game 1
Velma-Alma 4, Vanoss 3
The Lady Comets walked off with the win after Addy Smith’s two-out, RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Both teams finished with six total hits.
Vanoss got hits from six different players, included a triple by Maggie Stone and doubles by Brinn Brassfield and Eryn Khoury.
Kassidee Thompson led Velma-Alma, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Shain Ille was the winning pitcher for the Lady Comets. She struck out one, walked none and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Brassfield absorbed the loss. She struck out eight, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Game 2
Vanoss 5, Wayne 4
The Lady Wolves rallied from an early 4-3 deficit with single runs in the third and fourth frames.
Madi Faust led a seven-hit VHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Eryn Khoury went 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Both Jacee Underwood and Hailee Brown also went 1-for-2 for Vanoss.
Brinn Brassfield snagged the pitching win in relief. She struck out four of the six batters she faced. Faith Brazzell absorbed the loss. She struck out one, walked two and hit two batters.
Daliyeh Fuentes finished 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the home team.
