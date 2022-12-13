LATTA — Latta High School senior Brooklyn Ryan was one of six softball recruits to join the University of Central Oklahoma softball team during the early signing period the school announced last week.
Ryan joins Shelby Beard of Dickson, Landry Garza of Mustang, Kaylee Linsenmeyer of Stillwater, Kya Watson of Tuttle and Kaylee Bradley of Yukon and Western Oklahoma State College.
The Bronchos will also gain a mid-year transfer in Karson Jennings, a Purcell product who spent last season at Texas Tech.
Ryan was a four-time All-District pick and two-time All-Region selection during her prep career with the Lady Panthers. The talented middle infielder helped lead Latta to one state championship and two state semifinal appearances while also playing on a pair of state tournament basketball teams.
“Brooklyn is a versatile, well-rounded athlete with great speed,” said Central Oklahoma head coach Cody White, who has spent the last decade guiding the Lady Bronchos. “She’s a gritty, passionate athlete who will bring excitement to our program.”
UCO went 48-13 last season, making it to the NCAA Division II Central Super Regional finals.
