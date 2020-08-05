TULSA — Latta freshman Parker Pogue shot a one-over 72 and finished third in the Boys 14-15 division Monday at the Walter Hopper Championship.
The tournament was played at the Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa. It was Pogue’s first tournament at Meadowbrook.
“He finished third place overall out of 25 talented 14 and 15-year old boys,” his father, Ronnie, said.
Two players from Tulsa finished at the top of the leaderboard. Sam Morris shot a 69 to win the tournament title, while Benton Manly finished second with a 71, just one shot ahead of Pogue.
Pogue birdied three or the first seven holes to begin his round.
“Oh man, I started off really hot to open up with a birdie on the first hole. I knew from that point on that today could be a real good day,” Pogue said.
“I went on to birdie No. 5 and No. 7 with only one bogey on the front nine,” he continued. “After that front nine, I walked with confidence because I knew I had a shot to go and win the tournament.”
Pogue said the toughness of the course showed itself on the back nine.
“The fairways started to get tight on the back nine so you had to be perfect if you wanted to score,” he explained.
Parker ended up with three bogeys on the final nine holes.
“I was fighting for a birdie but the greens wouldn’t let me have one on the back nine,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.