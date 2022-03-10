ENID — Latta seventh-grader Preshaya Oliphant finished as the runner-up at the State of Oklahoma Finals Hoop Shoot Contest held last month at Enid High School.
Oliphant, who advanced to the state tournament after being crowned the Southeast District Hoop Shoot champion in January, finished second to Katey Yates of the Northwest District in the Girls 12 & 13 Division.
And boy was it close.
Yates hit 19 of 25 free throws to bring home the state championship, while Oliphant was close behind with 18 makes in 25 attempts. Kianna Little Bear of the Northeast District, was third, making 13 of 25 shots.
