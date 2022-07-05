So happy together.
Missy Rogers and her husband Chad Rogers must have felt like their relationship was more like so happy apart during her time as the head softball coach at Latta High School.
So when the golden opportunity dropped into their lap to coach the Panama High School softball teams together — Missy as the head coach and Chad as her assistant — they jumped at the offer.
Rogers told Latta officials she was resigning her position at the helm of the LHS softball program last week and is now working with the Lady Razorbacks, her new team.
“We got the chance for Chad and I to work together and be together and we felt like that’s what the Lord wanted for us,” Missy told The Ada News.
During her four years as Latta’s head coach, Rogers had the Lady Panthers knocking on the door of a state championship before kicking it in during the fall of 2020. Latta defeated old rival Dale 5-3 to win a Class 2A State fastpitch championship. Rogers spent five years coaching Latta junior high softball before being promoted to the high school head coach in 2018.
“I had nine great years at Latta. I’m very blessed,” Missy said. “I got to work with great people and got to coach some amazing young ladies. That’s special and it was hard to leave. But when the Lord says it’s time, we try to be obedient to that.”
Missy and Chad had the chance to spend several days last week with the Panama High School softball squad.
The Lady Razorbacks won their lone state fastpitch championship in 2011.
“They have great tradition and have three ballfields. The tradition is there so it’s just a matter of doing what we do and try to be as successful as we can be,” Missy said. “We’ve got to spend a few days with them and they’re great girls and want to work hard. We’re excited about that.”
Chad Rogers was the head baseball coach at Ardmore last year. He spent two years as a volunteer assistant coach at East Central University. He was also an umpire for nearly two decades.
Missy and Chad have a softball player of their own, Mallori Rogers, who is 13 and entering the eighth grade at Panama.
Now, Missy will get to bring her assistant coach home every night after a ballgame.
“Chad is so knowledgeable. There were so many times I’d call him and pick his brain,” Missy said. “He’s been with me for 20 years so he knows exactly what I can do and how I’m going to do it. He feeds life into me and gives me ideas and I trust him wholeheartedly.”
Me and you and you and me.
No matter how they toss the dice, it had to be.
The only one for me is you, and you for me.
So happy together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.