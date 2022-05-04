OKLAHOMA CITY — Let me set the scene.
Latta senior Jade Sanders is at-bat with runners at first and second with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the game tied at 4-4 during a first-round matchup with Amber-Pocasset Tuesday at the Class 3A State Tournament.
Sanders hits a laser to the upper deck in left field — nearly taking a fan’s head off in the process — for a long strike one.
Amber-Pocasset head coach Erick Muncy quickly called time out to visit with young pitcher Ainslee McComas. I assume the conversation went something like this.
Muncy: “Look here, kid. She killed that ball and just about launched a three-run homer so let’s pitch her carefully.“
After the timeout, Sander exploded on the very next pitch and blasted a three-run homer over the left field wall to give the Lady Panthers a 7-4 lead.
The Panthers held off a late Am-Po rally and advanced to the semifinals with a tense 7-6 victory.
“She’s just a savvy player,” said Latta head coach Missy Rogers following the game. “When he went out there, I talked to her and told her you’re keeping your hands up so well. Get you another pitch you like and drive it. And that’s exactly what she did.”
Boy, did she ever.
Fifth-ranked Latta advanced to the semifinals at 20-10, while No. 8 Amber-Pocasset is done at 21-6.
Am-Po delivered the first big blow of the game when Kylee Schat and Devynn Harris led off the game with back-to-back singles and loaded the bases with a two-out walk to Faith Carpenter before freshman Gracen Hicks launched a 2-1 pitch out of the park in left field. That grand slam gave Am-Po a 4-0 lead and all the early momentum.
“I’m super proud of our kids. We had our backs up against the wall but we knew there was a lot of game left and we kept chipping away,” Rogers said. “ I told them ‘let’s keep fighting and that’s exactly what these ladies did.”
Jaylee Willis led off the bottom of the first with a double, went to third on a base hit by Taryn Batterton and scored on a sacrifice fly to the catcher by Triniti Cotanny. That’s right, the catcher caught Cotanny’s popup in foul territory and Willis raced home because no one was covering the plate for Amber-Pocasset.
Sanders and Savannah Senkel led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back doubles that produced another run and cut the Am-Po lead to 4-2.
Mallory Glenn reached on an error to start the bottom of the fifth inning and scored on a double by Jaycee Presley and that got Latta within 4-3. Later in the inning, Willis hit a long fly ball to left field that many in the stands thought was going to leave the park but it stayed in, resulting in a sacrifice fly that knotted the score at 4-4.
After Sanders’ heroic blast, Latta fans began to squirm when Harris delivered a two-out, two-run double that trimmed the LHS lead to 7-6.
But Teague Muncy flew out to right field to end the game.
Sanders finished her big day 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead a 10-hit Latta offense. Senkel finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Schatt led a 10-hit Am-Po offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Harris finished 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
