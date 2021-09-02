KONAWA — The Latta High School softball team is a runaway locomotive these days and Konawa was the latest opponent in its headlights.
The Lady Panthers swept the host Lady Tigers by identical scores of 15-0 in a Monday night district doubleheader.
Latta improved to 13-2 overall and stayed unbeaten at 10-0 in District 4A-2, while Konawa sank to 4-6, and 4-2.
How good has Latta been lately? Coach Missy Rogers’ bunch has outscored its district foes by a combined 102-1 during an incredible seven-game stretch.
Latta competes in the Tushka Tournament today through Saturday. The Lady Panthers meet at Howe at 4 p.m. and host Tushka at 7 p.m. tonight in pool play. On Friday, Latta plays Antlers at 4 p.m. and Silo at 7 p.m.
Game 1
Latta 15, Konawa 0
The Lady Panthers collected 12 hits in just three innings.
Jade Sanders led the way, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Jaycie Prine also finished 3-for-3, Brooklyn Ryan went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
LHS leadoff hitter Jaylee Willis went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Kate Williams ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sanders pitched three strong innings to earn the win. She struck out all nine batters she faced in three perfect innings. Laraby Jennings tossed one scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts and two walks.
Game 2
Latta 15, Konawa 0
This time Latta erupted for 17 hits in just two frames.
Jade Sanders again went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while slugger Taryn Batterton finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.
Savannah Senkel went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Brooklyn Ryan finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Laraby Jennings also had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the visitors, while Jaylee Willis finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Tyra Yahola finished 2-for-2 to lead Konawa at the plate.
Perkins-Tryon bounces Byng
BYNG — Perkins-Tryon scored 11 times in the top of the third inning to break open a close game and rush past Byng 18-1 in a district contest Tuesday at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.
The Lady Demons won their sixth straight game to improve to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in District 4A-3, while Byng fell to 9-8 and 3-3.
Chesni Lowery blasted a grand slam for Perkins, while Graysen Stanley finished 1-for-1 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Addi Brown went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a nine-hit Perkins-Tryon offense.
Byng had five hits from five different players. Joelee Williams finished 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI to lead the home team.
The Lady Demons took advantage of three Byng errors and 10 walks.
Byng will try to bounce back at 5 p.m. today in McAlester.
Tupelo, Sliger cook Caney
TUPELO — Ava Sliger turned in another dominant pitching performance and Tupelo piled up 14 hits in an 8-3 win home win over Caney on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 13 in Class B, improved to 7-5 on the season, while No. 17 Caney fell to 7-10.
Sliger tossed seven stellar innings for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 15, walked one and allowed just five hits and no earned runs.
Carli Cox was the ringleader on offense for Tupelo. She finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Sliger went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Raylee Jones finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Victoria Palmer also went 2-for-3 and hit a double and drove in three runs. Kaylea Palmer also doubled for the hosts.
Caney’s five hits came from five different players. Kenna Barnes slapped a double for the Lady Cougars.
Tupelo is at the Tushka Tournament today where the Lady Tigers will face Kiowa at 4 p.m. and Caddo at 7 p.m. On Friday, Tupelo tangles with Atoka at 10 a.m. and Coalgate at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.