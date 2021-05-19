Carson Dean was glad to get one last win in a Latta Lady Panther uniform Monday night.
Dean’s performance made it possible as she led the East squad to a 34-21 victory over the West in the 47th Annual Ada News All-Star Classic at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center.
Dean, who was the game’s Most Valuable Player, drained four 3-point shots while connecting on 7-of-12 shots from the floor in finishing with a game-high 18 points in the game which contained just four five-minute quarters due to only six players being available for each team.
“At least I got a win (in the Latta uniform) for the last time,” said Dean.
Dean and her Lady Panthers fell to Howe in the Class 2A state semifinals in March.
Though it wasn’t as big of a stage on Monday, Dean went out in style in the Latta threads. She tallied 12 of her 18 in the second half and finished the game with four total rebounds.
“It felt pretty good. I just played free and was having fun,” Dean said after Monday’s performance.
Just like she did during her high school career, Dean’s outside shot was deadly and she will take that shooting touch to Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas next season.
With playing on the next level is just around the corner, Dean has spent plenty of time in the gym lately.
“It is being consistent and spending time in the gym...just being in the gym as much as you can,” said Dean.
Her Latta teammate Caitlyn Byrd also had a fine shooting display for the East, hitting 5-of-6 shots from the floor, including four treys. She also collected five boards and had a pair of steals.
Coalgate’s Abi Marks tallied the other two East points as she recorded three steals to go with two rebounds.
Allen’s Hannah Harris added three steals and four rebounds and Lady Mustang teammate Emily Sells contributed two steals and a blocked shot.
Tupelo’s Breonna D’Aguanno also played in the game.
Stratford’s Abbi Phelps led the West team with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
The rest of the West scoring came from Ada’s Jaedan Ward with five and Roff’s Sydney Wright with two.
Stratford’s JimyJo Lemmings, though scoreless, grabbed a game-leading eight rebounds with seven of those coming in the first half. Stonewall’s Meghan Sliger tacked on two boards and a steal.
Also playing in the contest was Sasakwa’s Kylene Hulbutta.
The East team trailed 15-14 at halftime, but outscored the West by a 20-6 margin in the second half.
