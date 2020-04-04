Latta's Collins entered spring eight wins away from record

Eddie Collins was all set to become the winningest high school baseball head coach in Oklahoma this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic got in his way.
Believe me, it was going to be the only thing that was going to stop Collins from taking over the top spot.
Collins is currently No. 2 in the state with a remarkable 2,107 victories in his 40-plus-year coaching career. Like Collins, another one of this sportswriter’s favorites, former Asher legend Murl Bowen, sits at No. 1 with 2,115 victories — just eight ahead of Collins.
My best guess — factoring in a rainout or two — Collins probably would have tied and/or surpassed the great milestone around March 24 when the Panthers hosted local foe Konawa at, fittingly, Ed Collins Field.
Of course, if it were up to him, he wouldn’t even know he was closing in on such a treasured record. He’s not concerned about personal accolades. Never has been.
“I’ve never been one to chase records. It never has entered my mind,” Collins said. “I was caught off guard by the guy from Max Preps when he told me and Jake (Jake Collins, Eddie’s son and assistant coach) keeps me abreast of it. That’s the furthest thing from my mind.”
Right now, Collins is far more concerned about his inner circle’s health and the well-being of everyone in Pontotoc County — especially the baseball community.
“Right now, it doesn’t seem like wins and losses mean anything,” he said.
All this talk leads me to a question I didn’t even bring up during this chat with the veteran coach. However, he read my mind.
“Go ahead and ask. I respect you for not bringing it up, but I’ll do it for you,” Collins said.
So I did.
Are you coming back for sure next year?
It seems like for the past five years there have been rumblings about Collins retiring, riding off into the sunset, fishing, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and spending time with those grandkids.
And had this season played out like I think it would have, with his Panthers making a run at a Class 2A state title and him sitting firmly as the coach with the most wins in the state, it probably would have been a great time to step away.
But this ugly pandemic may just change his mind.
“As of today, I’m praying about it. Right now, I don’t want to go out this way,” Collins said. “A lot of it will depend on what the school needs too. Everything I’ve done has been for my family. And I’m very proud of my school.”
I, for one — probably selfishly — don’t want to see a career such as his end during a coronavirus outbreak. Collins, who will turn 65 on April 14, deserves to go out when he’s ready, on his own terms.
He said he still feels great.
“I can still work. I’m still a machine,” he said.
I hope he’s still working in mid-August.
