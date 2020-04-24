Two local seniors were named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Chloe Brinlee of Latta is a member of the Small East All-State squad, while Kori Allensworth of Sulphur made the list on the Middle West All-State team.
The OGBCA also listed its All-Region and All-District award winners. Allen’s Kinsey Nix was named to the Small East All-Region team, and the Sulphur duo of Abby Beck and Makella Mobley were named to the Middle West All-Region squad.
Five area players earned OGBCA All-District honors. The Small East team included Kayden King and Charlyee Ortiz of Konawa. Laney Anderson of Stratford was on the Small West team, and both Kady Lynch and Payton James of Sulphur were on the All-District Middle West squad.
Allen’s Kaylyn Rowsey was named to the 2020 OGBCA Academic All-State team.
CHLOE BRINLEE
Latta High School
Brinlee helped Latta to a 25-4 record and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament that was canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re really proud of Chloe. She put in the body of work of the course of three years that got her to this point. She had to fill a completely different role that she wasn’t expected to as a sophomore and a junior, when you had people like Emma (Epperly) and Shelby (Garrett) in front of her. She was kind of the clean-up girl for them,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “I’m very proud of what she accomplished and very sad that she didn’t get to do any more — her and the rest of those seniors.”
Brinlee said she was proud to represent her school as an All-Stater.
“When coach Plunk called and told me that I had made All-State, I was extremely excited and grateful. It is such an honor to put Latta’s name back out there at such a high magnitude,” she said.
Brinlee averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but her numbers rose over the second half of the season.
“From Christmas break on, she averaged nearly 12 points per game. She finally embraced that role of what she was going to have to do and figured out a way to do it by letting the game come to her instead of trying to force things,” Plunk explained. “The biggest growth step was from November, when we started, to where she finished. Her second semester was amazing.”
Brinlee — who has committed to Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa — believes when she started relaxing, she started playing much better for the Lady Panthers.
“At the beginning of the season, I was putting too much pressure on myself to be the leader that everyone expected me to be, instead of allowing myself to be the player that I am. I talked with my parents and shared with them how I was feeling. My parents told me to just relax and play ball like I always have. Once I stopped overthinking and just started to play, my game improved,” she said.
Plunk said she also put in extra work on her outside shot, and it began to pay off down the stretch.
“I thought her mid-range jumper improved a ton — that 12- to 15-footer. It was really effective for her and gave her a lot of good looks,” Plunk said. “She’s the perfect example of a kid that took the potential that God gave her. She enhanced that by hard work and become a good player and a good leader. She did everything that was asked of her.”
KORIE ALLENSWORTH
Sulphur High School
Allensworth — who moved into Sulphur from Empire High School during the summer of 2019 for her senior season — averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game throughout her career. The Lady Bulldogs were ranked No. 13 in Class 4A at the end of the season and got within two victories of a berth in the state tournament.
“Korie is very deserving. She had amazing stats. I am so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to coach her this year,” said Sulphur head coach Toby Todd.
Allensworth signed a letter of intent to play Division I basketball at Louisiana Tech early in her senior year.
“I expect great things from her in the next four years at Louisiana Tech,” Todd said.
Todd said her father, Jason Allensworth, was instrumental in her success on the basketball court.
“He deserves a ton of credit for developing her into the outstanding player she is today. She was a joy to coach, and I will miss her greatly next season,” Todd said.
Following is the complete list of OGBCA All-State selections:
SMALL WEST
Jordan Bloomfield Fletcher
Catelyn Brewster Leedey
Caleb Cusher Duke
Madison Taylor Canute
Lauren Garrison Lookeba-Sickles
Rachel McDowell Okarche
Anna Motycka Burlington
Alie Parkhurst Cheyenne
Delaney Reimer Sentinel
Madison Rollins Hollis
Haley Schrek Canute
Rachel Stanfield Luther
Kirstyn Strain Canute
Kailin Taylor Cashion
Sarah Whitfield Boise City
SMALL EAST
Cierra Axton Battiest
Chloe Brinlee Latta
Shawn Green Okay
Tafv Harjo Strother
Ashley Johnson Whitesboro
Holli Lindley Hartshorne
Abbie Long Preston
Savannah Macon Porum
Hannah McCormack Cameron
MaKenna Murdock McCurtain
Zoe Nation Howe
Lindy Nowakowski Dale
Jaclyn Shaffer Kinta
Kylie Wolfe Strother
Sydnie Womack Howe
MIDDLE WEST
Korie Allensworth Sulphur
Brooklin Bain Comanche
Jennifer Beebe Kingfisher
Lexie Davis Christian Heritage
Payton Jones Alva
Katie King Harrah
Rylee Langerman Christian Heritage
Lexie Reihm Alva
Caleb Young Jones
Averi Zinn Anadarko
MIDDLE EAST
Elizabeth Cash Grove
Taylen Collins Muldrow
Autumn Hines Adair
Lexi Keys Sequoyah-Tahlequah
Hallie Reed Vinita
Lizzie Shephard Vinita
Alice Stevenson Perkins
Ruthie Udomoth Victory Christian
Karly Wadsworth Oologah
Zoey Whitely Fort Gibson
LARGE EAST
Makenna Burch Jenks
Jayla Burgess Union
Nakia Cullom Will Rogers
Baylee Fincher Ponca City
Hailey Grant Claremore
Chloe Martin Bartlesville
Wyvette Mayberry Booker T. Washington
Haley Meely Jenks
Ray Osborne Sapulpa
Madison Wheat Coweta
LARGE WEST
Tyeshia Anderson Piedmont
Mackenzie Crusoe Choctaw
Ashanti Day Moore
Jessika Evans Norman North
Amaya Gordon Ardmore
Graycen Holden Edmond North
Katelyn Levings Edmond Memorial
Brayanna “BB” Polk Del City
Brianna Scott Deer Creek
Skylar Vann Deer Creek
