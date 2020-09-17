LATTA — Latta ace Taryn Batterton continues to be in rare form for the Lady Panthers.
The LHS junior struck out 17, walked two and tossed a complete-game, no-hitter to help the Lady Panthers blank Coalgate 3-0 Tuesday at Swanson Field.
Latta improved to 23-3 overall and stayed unbeaten at 11-0 in District 2A-7 play, while Coalgate fell to 17-12 and 7-4.
The Lady Panthers did all the scoring in the first inning. After putting up the early three-spot, Coalgate pitcher Chloe Brown turned in five shutout innings. She struck out four with no walks in six frames.
Brylea Russell and Jaylee Willis led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back base hits. Hailey Baber then grounded out to second, driving home Willis to make it 1-0.
Jade Sanders then ripped a two-run homer over the left-field fence on the first pitch she saw and that was that.
The Lady Panthers managed just two more hits off Brown the rest of the way — a single by Batterton in the fourth and a base hit by Russell — who finished 2-for-3 to pace Latta at the plate.
Lone Grove puts clamps on Byng
LONE GROVE — Lone Grove ace Emmy Guthrie held the Byng offense in check during an 11-1 win over the Lady Pirates at home Tuesday evening.
Lone grove improved to 15-2 overall and 8-0 in District 4A-2 play, while Byng dropped to 7-14 and 2-6.
Guthrie struck out 13, walked none and allowed just three hits and one earned run in six innings of work.
Two Byng hurlers combined for one strikeout and seven walks.
Noa Dodson led a nine-hit Lady Longhorns’ outing. She finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Ketchem went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Malea McMurtrey went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Guthrie ended up 1-for-1 with three walks for the hosts.
Trenity Miller led Byng, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. Joelee Williams had the Lady Pirates’ other hit.
Lady Hornets leave Stonewall stinging
STONEWALL — The Stuart Lady Hornets piled up 18 hits and swarmed host Stonewall 19-3 Tuesday evening.
Stuart led just 7-2 after five innings but erupted for 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Haili Igou finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs, two walks and a run scored for Stuart. Jadyn Dalton went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Hornets, while Baily Stewart went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Braelyn Blassengame finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Stuart lineup.
Kaylee Ford paced Stonewall at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brittney Littlefield also finished 2-for-3, while Sierra Lumbert and Hannah Christian both went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Christian also drove in a run.
Igou was the winning pitcher for the Lady Hornets. She struck out four, walked four and allowed three earned runs in six innings. Two Stonewall hurlers combined for eight walks and two strikeouts.
