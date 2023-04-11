WASHINGTON — The Latta High School softball team bounced back from a pair of tough losses in pool play with three impressive victories to win the White Bracket championship Friday at the Washington Slow Pitch Tournament.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad defeated Dibble 14-7 in the White Bracket championship game. Latta ran away from Class 5A No. 20 Newcastle 21-10 in the first round and pounded Class 4A No. 13 Plainview 12-2 in the semifinals.
In pool play, Class 4A No. 7 Valliant edged Latta 4-3 and the Lady Panthers dropped a narrow 17-16 decision to Davis.
Latta, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, improved to 11-13 after the tournament.
Ironically, Latta hosted the same Dibble club on Monday and travels to the Asher Festival today where the Lady Panthers will meet Roff at 5:45 p.m. and Asher at 7 p.m. Asher and Roff will play at 4:30 p.m.
Latta 14, Dibble 7
Dibble led 7-5 after five complete innings. Latta tied the game at 7-7 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning and then exploded for seven more runs in the top of the seventh frame to pull away.
During the big seventh inning, Brookly Ryan smacked a double to center field with runners at first and second. An error was made in the outfield and everyone, including Ryan, scored on the play to put Latta on top 13-7. Jaycee Presley pushed across the final LHS run on an RBI double of her own.
Latta compiled 22 hits in the contest and Ryan led the way with a perfect outing at the plate. She finished 5-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Freshman Ryan Gray finished 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Kate Williams went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Talise Parnell finished 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored and Audrey Forshay went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Kymber Davis finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Stacie Williams ended up 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Taryn Cotanny also had two hits and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.
Dibble leadoff hitter Olivia Greene paced a 12-hit Dibble offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Lauren Gilleland finished 3-for-4 and Macy Merrick went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Demons left the tournament with a 9-14 record.
Latta 12, Plainview 2
The Lady Panthers snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and then outscored the Lady Indians 6-0 over the final two frames to earn the six-inning, run-rule victory.
Latta collected 20 hits in the contest, led by freshman Kymber Davis who went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Talise Parnell clubbed two home runs and finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Ayzia Booth went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the locals and Audrey Forshay finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Ryan Gray also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run and Kate Williams finished 2-for-3 with a walk. Jaycee Presley collected two hits and scored two runs for the Lady Panthers while Brooklyn Ryan cracked a double.
Hattie Nance led Plainview (8-7) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Brooklyn Charnock and Emma Freeman also had two hits apiece for the Lady Indians.
Latta 21, Newcastle 10
The game was a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair through the first three innings. Newcastle held early leads of 5-0 and 8-6 before Latta surged ahead with five runs in the bottom of the second to overtake the Lady Racers at 11-8.
Newcastle got within 11-10 with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning but the Lady Panthers erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control. Newcastle was held scoreless over the final two innings.
The Lady Panthers, who racked up an incredible 64 hits in three White Tournament games, started out the day with 22 hits against Newcastle.
Three LHS players — Kymber Davis, Ayzia Booth and Laraby Jennings — all finished with three hits apiece. Davis went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored; Booth finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jennings went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two run scored.
Brooklyn Ryan turned in a 2-for-3 outing that included a walk and three runs scored and Ryan Gray finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Jaycee Presley went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Kate Williams finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Taryn Cotanny also had two hits for the Lady Panthers, while Audrey Forshay ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Talisa Parnell clubbed a home run and finished 1-for-1 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. It was the nine home run in 15 games for the move-in from Stonewall.
Courtesy runner Paislee Anderson scored four times for Latta.
Newcastle piled up 16 hits but they were all singles. Addison McCann led the NHS offense, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Vanessa Portillo went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored and Lilyana Portillo also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Lexie Lovelace finished 2-for-3 and scored three times for the Lady Racers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.