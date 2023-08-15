RIPLEY — The Latta High School softball team reeled off four straight wins — the last two were wild — to claim the championship of the Ripley Tournament over the weekend.
Latta waltzed past Kiefer JV 10-0 and Kellyville 12-0 to get the tournament started.
Then, against Wyandotte late Friday night, the Lady Panthers needed five runs in their final at-bats to stun the Lady Bears 5-4 to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
In an epic battle against Kiefer, things got even crazier.
Latta needed three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings and then needed four more runs in the bottom of the eighth — after surrendering three runs in the top of the frame — to stun the Lady Trojans 11-10.
The Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten at 7-0 on the season and were scheduled to play at Stonewall on Monday and host Wynnewood at 5 p.m. today.
The crazy comeback earned LHS head coach Jeremy Bates his 100th career fastpitch softball victory.
Kiefer lost for the first time, falling to 5-1 on the year.
“We showed so much heart and fight battling back in big games,” said Latta head coach Jeremy Bates. “It was a complete team effort. I used 13 different players to get the ‘W” on Saturday. It was a memorable way to get my 100th win as a head coach in fast pitch.”
Latta 11, Kiefer 10
(8 Innings)
“This game was one for the record books,” Bates said. “It was a back-and-forth game, but the last two innings was where things got really exciting.”
Latta trailed. 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
The comeback began with Talisa Parnell and Jaycie Prine slugging back-to-back solo home runs to start the frame.
Savannah Senkel then hit a single and Laraby Jennings followed with a base hit of her own with one out and pinch-runner Addison Thomas hustled all the way to third on the play.
Thomas scored on a groundout by Audrey Forshay to knot the score at 7-7.
The Lady Trojans answered with three error-aided runs in the top of the eighth and things started to look bleak again for Latta.
With Rylee Jones placed on second under the ITB rule, the Kiefer recorded two quick outs.
Prine drew an intentional walk before both runners advanced via a wild pitch. Maygan Hill then hit a clutch two-RBI single to get Latta within 10-9.
Hill advanced to second on an error and scored on an RBI single by Kate Williams that tied the game at 10-all. Williams advanced to second on a throw home.
Ayzia Booth entered the game to run for Williams and Jennings came up with a walk-off RBI single to center field that gave Latta the dramatic come-from-behind win.
Latta pounded 16 hits in the contest and overcame five errors.
Prine led the way, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs and two runs scored. She finished the tournament batting .727.
Freshman Jayse Smith went 3-for-3 with a walk and Williams ended up 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Jennings also had two hits for the Lady Panthers.
Kiefer finished with 12 hits in the contest, led by Kammie Smith who went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the lineup. Kami Daniel finished 2-for4 with a walk and two RBIs. Mac Hunter went 2-for-4 and scored a run and Emma Sutten ended up 2-for-4 and scored three times. Lillian Bacon cracked a double for the Lady Trojans.
Jennings earned the pitching win with six solid innings of relief. She struck out three, walked three and allowed three earned runs. Kaidince Calvert absorbed the loss for Kiefer. She struck out one and walked three in 7.1 innings.
Latta 5, Wyandotte 4
The Lady Panthers trailed 4-0 heading into the fifth inning and the game’s time limit was about to expire.
Audrey Forshay got things started for Latta in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff single. Jayse Smith then reached base safely via a fielder’s choice ground ball to the shortstop.
Rylee Jones then moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt.
Latta finally got on the scoreboard when Forshay scored on a sacrifice fly by Kymber Davis to make it 4-1.
Talisa Parnell followed with an RBI single to get Latta within 4-2.
Jaycie Prine and Savannah Senkel drew back-to-back walks to load the bases before Kate Williams was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Laraby Jenning then produced a clutch two-run single that drove in what would prove to be the game-winning tally.
The Lady Bears got runners and second and third with one out in the bottom of the fifth but Smith, Latta’s shortstop, snagged a line drive and turned it into a game-ending double play.
Latta managed just five total hits in the contest, including two from Talise Parnell, who also earned the pitching victory. She struck out five, walked four and allowed just one earned run (thanks to five more Latta errors) in five innings.
Wyandotte also had five hits, all singles by Josilynn Wyrick, Brylen Bartley, Laken McCoy, Dori Custer and Addi McGowen.
Bartley was the losing hurler for the Lady Bears. She struck out three and walked two in five innings.
Latta 12, Kellyville 0
Latta pitcher Laraby Jennings tossed three perfect innings in the rout of the Lady Ponies. She struck out seven of the nine batters she faced.
The Lady Panthers pulled away with a nine-run volley in the bottom of the third inning.
Prine led a 12-hit Latta attack, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Talise Parnell went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jayse Smith finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Savannah Senkel ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Kate Williams finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and scored twice for the locals. Kymber Davis hit a triple for Latta.
Latta 10 Kiefer JV 0
Freshman pitcher Maygan Hill turned in a solid effort in the circle for Latta. She struck out seven and walked two in four shutout innings.
Latta broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Savannah Senkel was the only LHS player with multiple hits, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Laraby Jennings knocked in two runs for Latta. Talisa Parnell walked, drove in a run and scored twice, while Audrey Forshay and Kate Williams also had RBI hits for the Lady Panthers.
