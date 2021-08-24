Latta wins pair in Haileyville

HAILEYVILLE — The Latta Panthers traveled to the Haileyville Festival Friday night and returned with a pair of victories.
The Panthers rallied past Leflore 8-4 in the opener before rolling past the host Warriors 14-4.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team improved to 3-2 heading into a Monday road trip to Varnum. Latta hosts Stuart at 4:30 p.m. tonight.
Game 1
Latta 8, LeFlore 4
The Savages led 4-1 early but Latta scored four times in the bottom of the third inning to jump ahead.
Latta outhit Leflore 10-5 and took advantage of seven Savage errors.
Tucker Abney paced the Latta offense, going 3-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and a run scored. JT Gray finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk and a run scored, while Justin Kiker blasted a solo home run and scored twice for the winners.
Landon Wolfe pitched the final five shutout innings to earn the mound win. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just one hit.
Leflore got five hits from five different players. Westin Durant tripled and scored two runs for the Savages. Hadlee Earls went 1-for 3 with a walk, a double and an RBI.
Game 2
Latta 14, Haileyville 4
The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on six more in the fourth to build a 12-1 lead.
Latta piled up nine hits in the contest, led by Jackson Presley who finished 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. No other LHS player had more than one hit.
Tucker Abney finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while LHS leadoff batter Kale Williams went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Landon Wolfe finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Jose Morales drove in two runs and scored once.
Kiker pitched all four innings for Latta to earn the mound win. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in the run-rule. Jake Wilkins suffered the loss for the Warriors. he struck out seven, walked four and allowed six earned runs in three innings.
