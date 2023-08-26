LATTA — The Latta High School softball team recorded a pair of shutout victories during pool play Thursday at the Pontotoc County Invitational at Swanson Field.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ team blanked Davis 6-0 before bullying local rival Byng 9-0 in Game 2. Earlier in the day, Byng bounced Davis 7-4.
Latta improved to 15-2 with the victories. The split left Byng at 6-6.
Pool play continued on Friday at Latta with the hosts battling Sulphur and Byng meeting Dale. The championship round will be played at both Latta and Roff today.
In Pontotoc County Invitational action at Roff on Thursday, Tupelo shut out Madill 6-0 and the host Lady Tigers edged Lexington 4-3.
Friday in Roff, the host team met Madill and Tupelo and Lexington also squared off against Tupelo.
In Thursday’s action at Vanoss High School, the Lady Wolves slipped past Sulphur 3-2 before Dale pounced on the home team 10-0 later in the day.
The split left the Lady Wolves at 5-7 on the season.
AT LATTA
Latta 6, Davis 0
Latta hurler Laraby Jennings struck out six, walked just one and allowed only two hits in five strong innings in the circle.
Freshman Jayse Smith paced the Lady Panthers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Savannah Senkel went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Talise Parnell finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Jaycie Prine went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for the hosts.
Davis got base hits from Kensley Barnes and Kamryn Martin.
Byng 7, Davis 4
Byng surged ahead for good with a four-run burst in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Freshman Piper Presley and sophomore Brayleigh Stephens both had two hits apiece to pace the Byng offense. Presley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Stephens ended up 2-for-3 and scored a run. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Cooper, Stephens and Presley all swiped two bases.
Kensley Barnes finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored and Addison Ryan went 2-for-3 with a double to pace Davis at the plate.
Presley was the winning pitcher for the Lady Pirates. She struck out one, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Latta 9, Byng 0
Latta got another strong pitching performance, this time from Talise Parnell. She struck out six, walked one and allowed just two Byng hits in four shutout innings.
After Latta pushed across five runs in the top of the fourth inning the game quickly ended via the time limit.
Jaycie Prine belted a two-run homer in the big LSH fourth frame and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Latta’s six other hits came from six different players.
Jayse Smith finished 1-for-1 with two walks, two stolen bases, an RBI and three runs scored for Latta. Both Audrey Forshay and Rylee Jones finished 1-for-2 with a run scored. Savannah Senkel, Laraby Jennings and Talise Parnell also had hits for the hosts.
McKenzie Alford and Chloe Gaines had base hits for the Byng team.
AT ROFF
Tupelo 6, Madill 0
Ava Sliger was up to her old tricks in the pitching circle for Tupelo. She dominated the Madill lineup to the tune of 13 strikeouts and no walks in a one-hit shutout through six innings. She now has 108 Ks in 53 innings this fall.
Maci Gaylor struck out two of the five hitters she faced in the seventh inning for the Lady Tigers.
Ava Sliger also got hot at the plate for the locals. She finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and drove in a run. Jaycee Stringer went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the nine-hit THS offense. Raylee Jones clubbed a double for the Lady Tigers.
Dahlia Marris, Laila Pickens and Jade Soto had the only Madill hits in the game.
Roff 4, Lexington 3
The Lady Tigers trailed 2-1 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the lead. Lexington got a solo home run from Mackenzie Manuel to lead off the top of the seventh before Roff held on.
The Lady Tigers collected six hits in the game, led by Emma Hardison, who went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Brianna Bess went 1-for-3 and drove in a run for the hosts, while Sophie Eldred ended up 1-f-r2 with a run scored. Kaylie Cranford and Mallory Rogers had the other RHS hits.
Manuel also hit a solo home run to lead off the game for Lexington. Kora Parker also had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs and Kiely Givens hit a double and drove in a run.
Rogers was the winning pitcher for Roff. She struck out two, walked two and allowed just three earned runs in the seven-inning outing.
AT VANOSS
Vanoss 3, Sulphur 2
Vanoss scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and final inning to slip past the Lady Bulldogs.
Katrina Dupree’s RBI single that allowed Caidence Cross to score turned out to be the difference. Cross had two of five Vanoss hits, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Maggie Stone finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs for the hosts.
Savannah Delozier was solid in the circle for the Lady Wolves. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just three hits and one earned run in five innings.
Kinzi Adkinson slapped a triple for Sulphur and Savannah Patrick finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Dale 10, Vanoss 0
Kinsley Hill was the winning pitcher for Dale. She struck out 12 and walked none during a four-inning no-hitter.
Dale, which improved to 10-1 on the year, led just 2-0 before erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull away.
Kinley Patten finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to pace Dale at the plate. The Lady Pirates had just six hits in the game. Heartly Snyder finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored while Kelbey Welcher went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored for the winners.
