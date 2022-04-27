LATTA — The Latta High School slowpitch softball team won a pair of games Monday at their own festival.
The Lady Panthers opened the day with a 10-2 victory over Prague before cruising past Caney 13-2 in Game 1.
Coach Missy Rogers’ bunch, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, improved to 16-10 on the year. Prague, No. 10 in Class 4A, left at 22-7 while Class A No. 1 Caney fell to 27-11.
Latta will now make the 132-mile trip to face local neighbor Vanoss at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 3A Regional Tournament in Wister. Host Wister and Stroud are also part of the regional.
Game 1
Latta 10, Prague 2
The Lady Panthers struck first with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Prague trimmed the deficit to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth frame, but Latta ended the game early with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Sophomore Laraby Jennings delivered the walk-off blow for Latta with an RBI double.
Jade Sanders blasted two home runs and led an LHS 14-hit offense by going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Taryn Batterton finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Jaylee Willis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Jennings also had two hits, drove in a run and scored once, while Jaycie Prine went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Savannah Senkel also had two hits for the home team, while Kate Williams cracked a double and scored twice.
The Lady Red Devils got four hits — all singles — from four different players. They included Jadyn Hightower, Tessa Cooper, Demi Manning and Kinsey Rice. Cooper and Rice scored runs for the visitors.
Game 2
Latta 13, Caney 2
Latta senior Tayrn Batterton ripped two home runs in the Lady Panthers’ big victory over small-school power Caney.
Latta erased a 1-0 deficit by erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. The hosts put the game away with five more runs in the bottom of the second.
Batterton led a 14-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, while Jaycee Presley went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Triniti Cotanny finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Jaycie Prince also had two hits and scored a run.
Junior Mallory Glenn cracked a two-run homer for the home team, while Savannah Senkel slapped a double. Both Glenn and Senkel scored two runs each.
Caney got a home run by Leah Smith, while Haylee Willis finished 2-for-2. Grace Moore, Alana Kendrick and Braelyn Smith had the other three Lady Cougar hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.