LATTA — On a day when Latta’s 2020 graduates were honored, the current Panthers rolled past Vanoss 10-1 Monday at Panther Park.
After the contest, five former Latta Seniors were honored in a special ceremony. That group missed out on a 2020 spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They included Creed Humphrey, Jaron Johnston, Chance Perry, Braden Schroeder and Rylan Reed.
The Panthers exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back against the Wolves.
Latta sophomore pitcher Caron Abbott earned the mound win. He struck out six, walked four and allowed the one earned run. Ajay Kelough got the final out for the hosts.
Latta collected six hits by six different players in the four-inning run-rule. JT Gray and Justin Kiker each slapped triples for the Panthers. Kelough and Hunter Price both had two RBIs.
Byng steamrolls Stuart Hornets
BYNG — Byng senior Carson Capps pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout and the Pirates rolled to a 14-0 season-opening victory over Stuart Monday at Stokes Field.
Capps struck out one and walked one in the performance.
The Byng offense scored four times in both the first and second innings and then pushed across six more runs in the third.
Reid Johnson led a BHS nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Dillon Palmer cracked a pinch-hit, three-run homer for Byng, while Parker Presley went 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs.
Capps and Seth Brecheen both had two hits each and combined to scored five Byng runs.
Caden Azlin walked twice and scored two runs for the locals.
The Hornets pitching staff surrendered eight combined walks and allowed eight earned runs.
